With less than three months until Euro 2024 gets underway, tournament fever is already heating up in Scotland as Steve Clarke's side gear up for their German adventure.

Placed in a group with Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to make the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time following their outstanding qualifying campaign that saw them defeat to likes of Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.

With nations such as France, England and Germany heading to the tournament though, there are plenty of teams hoping for a shot at glory and vying to lift the trophy above their head come July. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . England - 3/1 The Three Lions are the current favourites with odds of 3/1.

3 . Germany - 6/1 The host nations are one of the top favourites to win Euro 2024.