'This is the story about the journey of a nation': Watch as Martin Compston eases Scotland's Euro 2020 nerves with a story

The actor – himself a former professional footballer for his hometown Greenock Morton – has recorded the “23 Years In the Making” story, which tells the highs and lows of being a Scotland fan as the men’s team prepare for their first match in a major tournament in over 20 years.

Ahead of the match, Compston said: “It’s taken a while, but we’re finally here.

“It’s the night before Scotland takes on Europe and anticipation is at an all-time high for what lies ahead tomorrow.

“I remember the same night in 1998, and it feels exactly the same – the build-up, the pre-match nerves and hopes building as we get set for the match.

“Wherever you’re watching; at home, in the pub with a pint of Tennent’s, or for a lucky few, at Hampden – we’ve been waiting 23 years for this match to come, and only one thing is certain.

“We’re made for this.”

Scotland will be facing Czech Republic on Monday at 2pm in their first Euro game.

Cameron Matthews, Tennent’s senior brand manager, said: “23 years is a long time to wait, and despite the past six months feeling like another 23 years, the time has finally come.

“Tennent’s has stood side by side with the Tartan Army for almost 50 years, and we know that supporting Scotland can put you through the emotional wringer."

