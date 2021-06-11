The Scotland squad earned their place in the Euros after a 23 year wait (Picture: Reuters)

Scotland is set to face the Czech Republic on Monday (14 May) in their first match of the Euros.

The team earned their place in the Euro 2020 tournament in November, winning against Serbia in a 120-minute game which ended in a penalty shoot-out.

Steve Clarke’s men were seen dancing to the tune of ‘Yes sir, I can boogie’ after they earned Scotland a place in a major football tournament for the first time in 23 years, and the song is now considered the team’s anthem.

So, why is the Baccara song affiliated with the Scotland football team and why has DJ George Bowie remixed the song for a Euro 2020? This is why Scotland will boogie to the Euros.

Is ‘Yes Sir, I can boogie’ Scotland’s football team anthem?

The Tartan Army will be boogie-woogie-ing all night long on the week of 14 June, as Scotland play two of their group stage fixtures.

The song first rose to prominence during the qualifiers last year, as a joke among players after Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine took part in a video of the song on his stag party.

Scots DJ George Bowie has now put his own spin on the dance track, as he makes it the official Scotland team anthem (Picture: Daily Record)

The Dons player was part of the squad who beat Serbia in November, and was among the players seen chanting the song in the viral dressing room video.

Among the group in the video was Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney. Unfortunately.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Celtic’s Ryan Christie missed out on the boogie, as they were undergoing a UEFA-mandated drug test.

Following the video’s appearance on Twitter and Facebook, fans quickly adopted the catch 1970’s dance anthem as their own.

When was the song first released?

The song, originally released by Spanish duo Baccara in 1977, was written by Frank Dostal and Rolf Soja. It was a disco hit across Europe, and the only number one hit in the UK the duo ever had, spending a week at number one in the UK singles chart in 1977.

Baccara was made up of Mayte Mateos and Maria Mendiola, a duo of Spanish flamenco dancers. RCA Records executive Leone Deane discovered them in Fuerteventura where they were singing traditional flamenco songs and dancing in front of tourists.

The song has gone on to be covered by The Fratellis and more recently George Bowie.

Why has George Bowie released a new version of the song?

Scotland’s favourite Dance anthems DJ, George Bowie, has now teamed up with Bacarra to release a revamped version of the tune.

The band re-recorded their vocals for the special Scotland team tribute and Bowie supplied the soundtrack, which Bowie said was “the sort of things dreams are made of.”

He told the Scottish Sun: “The idea came about after we qualified for The Euros, it wasn’t so muchan idea more a case of everyone saying ‘You better be doing this!’

“It was actually a lot more work than I envisaged. I thought I could sit down at my piano, batter out some chords and play with some beats, throw the acapella on top and all would be well.

“This is Scottish sporting history unfolding right before our eyes and to be involved, with many other incredible artists, supplying the soundtrack is well, the sort of thing dreams are made of.

"Footballers dream of playing at the tournaments, we dream of them running out to our tunes.”

Bowie flew to Palma, Spain, where he met up with the Bacarra duo and re-recorded the entire track.

He added that the song was re-written to “celebrate when we get a result at the Euros and to put on your playlists building up to the games and at the party afterwards.”

“But hopefully it can be much bigger than that and be the soundtrack to an amazing summer. It’s such a summer anthem vibe, just gutted we can’t drop it in Ibiza this year,” he added.

“Enjoy the summer. Enjoy The Euros. Let’s have a boogie and a party and most importantly C’mon Scotland!”

You can now download GBX’s ‘Yes Sir, I can boogie’ on Spotify.

What are the lyrics to the song?

Where can I buy a ‘Yes sir, i can boogie’ tshirt?

Following the team’s success in November, an Edinburgh-based clothing store wet viral as they sell a t-shirt with the song’s title on it.

The store, Brustus Gold Boutique, now have a special Euros 2020 style, which you can but for £45.

When are Scotland's Euro fixtures?

Scotland will play their first game against the Czech Republic on Monday 14 June at 2pm.

The highly anticipated Scotland - England game is on Friday 18 June at 8pm.