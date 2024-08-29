The former Celtic man was injured just minutes into his debut

Matt O'Riley has been hit with a significant blow just days into his Brighton and Hove Albion career after it was confirmed that the 23-year-old midfielder requires surgery on an injury picked up on his debut.

O'Riley signed for the Seagulls from Celtic on Monday in a £25 million-plus transfer and was selected to play from the start for Brighton in their Carabao Cup second-round clash against Crawley Town. However, just eight minutes into his first appearance for the English Premier League side, O'Riley was injured after a poor tackle from Jay Williams. He was carried off by the Brighton medical team and it has been confirmed that he will need an operation on an ankle injury.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of his team's match against Arsenal at the weekend and when asked about O'Riley, the German said: “It's a bad injury. He needs surgery on his ankle. I can't say how long we expect him to be out. It's a tough one for us.”

Matt O'Riley sits on the turf in pain after injuring his ankle on his Brighton debut. | Getty Images

Hurzeler had hit out at the challenge on Tuesday, saying at the time: “Ridiculous foul. It has nothing to do with football, we have to be honest. This situation changed a little bit the game because afterwards it's getting very emotional during this game but I hope it's not so bad.

Crawley boss Crawley Scott Lindsey has since apologised for the tackle, saying: “Maybe we were a bit aggressive, maybe the referee missed it (the challenge) and I would like to apologise. I wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt. We are both passionate about the game and we wish Brighton all the best in the next round.”