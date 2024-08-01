When did Dundee last win at Tannadice Park? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Dundee United open their Scottish Premiership campaign with a mammoth derby against rivals Dundee - and it has been quite a while since they last lost to them at Tannadice.

The Scottish Premiership is back underway this weekend, with a mouth-watering clash between Dundee United and Dundee set to welcome in the 24/25 campaign.

Having not faced each other for over two years, the Dundee derby is one of the headlines games of the weekend and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports this Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 1.30pm at Tannadice Park. Newly promoted from the Scottish Championship, Jim Goodwin’s side will hope to usher in their return to the top tier with a statement win, and can look back on recent history between the sides with optimism.

On the flip side, Dundee will be looking for a monumental opening day win to continue an impressive trajectory that saw them finish in the top half of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2015. However, they’ll have to improve on their recent record, having gone 14 games without a victory at Tannadice.

Dundee United vs Dundee - what are both teams’ record in the Dundee derby?

The sides have faced each other a total of 172 times domestically, though it is Dundee United who are quite far ahead of their rivals on games won. The Tangerines’ have won 81 times compared to Dundee's 49. A total of 42 matches have ended in a draw and United have won more league, Scottish Cup and League Cup matches than their rivals.

Dundee United vs Dundee last 5 results

9 April 2022: Dundee United 2-2 Dundee

1 February 2022: Dundee 0-0 Dundee United

19 September 2021: Dundee United 1-0 Dundee

27 December 2019: Dundee United 1-1 Dundee

8 November 2019: Dundee 0-2 Dundee United

When did Dundee last beat Dundee United at Tannadice?

Believe it or not, but it will be almost 20 years to the day that Dundee last tasted victory over their city rivals at Tannadice Park. Another Dundee derby that took place early in the season, Dundee took the derby-day bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Dundee United on Sunday 15 August 2004.

Dundee took an early lead through a Steve Lovell’s spot kick after the visitors were awarded a controversial penalty following a David McCracken foul on Iain Anderson in the 17th minute, before Lovell became the provider for the second goal when he set up John Sutton with a fine through ball. Alan Archibald would head home a late consolation, though it was the Dee who held on for a deserved win.

Dundee Utd: Bullock, Wilson, McCracken, Innes, Archibald, Kerr (Samuel 69), Robson, Dodds, McInnes (Duff 57), McIntyre, Grady (Scotland 50).