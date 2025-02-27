United have qualms over VAR but defender holds hands up to costly error

Dundee United will travel up the A90 on Sunday to face Aberdeen with a sense of injustice still within them after losing in controversial circumstances to Hibs on Wednesday.

United dropped down to fifth place on goal difference after the visitors nicked a 3-1 win on Tayside with two late goals. Hibs are now above them, with the Dons a further point ahead. It could have been very different had some big decision gone the Tangerines’ way.

Their manager Jim Goodwin took umbrage at a lengthy VAR check to deny Sam Dalby a goal that would have put them 2-1 up against Hibs, and there were gripes about Hibs’ second goal, with United claiming that they should have been awarded a corner kick just seconds before Kieron Bowie netted on 90 minutes.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher looks dejected at full time after the 3-1 defeat to Hibs at Tannadice. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It was obviously a frustrating evening, obviously a lot of controversy in the game, but at the end of the day it's a game that will come out with a defeat and we're all devastated about it,” said captain Declan Gallagher.

“When I spoke to the ref, he pulled me and Martin Boyle over and they basically said they were drawing the lines for a potential offside. They said it was really tight and then the next time he pulled us over he turned around and said there was a handball.

“I don't know how he went from offside to then checking for handballs, but at the end of the day I think if you're waiting four minutes it's not clear and obvious.

“I actually watched the goal back, I don't even think he has handballed it either. I, obviously, need to watch what I'm saying because you can't just go about criticising everybody, but as I said, the rules state clear and obvious. Four minutes that's not clear and obvious.

“It would have put us 2-1 up in the game. Obviously, there's still a bit to play, but it would have put us in a good position to obviously try and see the game out.

“After that, then another chain of events of was it a corner kick before they got their goal as well. So it's a night full of consternation, but for me personally, I've let the boys down tonight. It was my pass that led to the breakaway that Hibs got, so for me, in a personal term, I'll hold my hands up.

“The boys were all asking them, they gave the goal kick, that is what it is. Obviously, I think the fact that he was looking right at the ball and he actually sees the ball coming off the man. Everybody in the stadium heard the ball hitting off the boys' foot, but they still decided to give a goal kick. It's incredible, but as I said, I can't really go into too much detail on that because then I'll get myself in trouble.

“The boys were absolutely excellent tonight, they gave absolutely everything and if it wasn't for my bad pass we'd probably have come in the game at 1-1, but these things happen in football and I'll learn from it.”

Declan Gallagher in action for Aberdeen in April 2022. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gallagher hopes he and his teammates can channel that frustration correctly when they face Aberdeen in another high-stakes match.” I think we just have to put it to bed now, at the end of the day we're levelling points with them now and we're one point behind Aberdeen, so we can't dwell on this game,” the defender continued. “We just have to look forward because we've got Aberdeen at the weekend, it's a massive game again, so we just have to get right back on the horse again.”

Gallagher is expecting a hostile reception on a personal level from the Aberdeen fanbase. He spent an ill-fated season with the Dons in 2021-22 and knows there is not much love lost between all parties.