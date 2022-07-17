Dundee United: Jack Ross is right - at least four needed to keep club on upward trajectory in big moments for club

Dundee United Manager Jack Ross has much to ponder ahead of the new season.

United finished fourth in Scotland’s top flight in 2021/22 under the tutelage of Tam Courts in his maiden season as manager. It gained them entry into the Europa Conference League and cemented the club’s status as a top-six team once again after too many years either in the bottom half of the division or in the Championship.

Nevertheless, it feels like the Tayside outfit are currently in a state of flux. Courts has since left the club, on mutual terms, and has taken up an intriguing role in Hungary with Honved. Former Hibs and Sunderland manager Jack Ross is his replacement. Some would argue United have upgraded, given Ross guided Hibs to Hampden on a number of occasions and finished third in his last full season with the Edinburgh club. He also has experience of European football from last season.

Excitement is building at Tannadice about their Europa Conference League campaign. The third qualifying round draw takes place on Monday – Basel and AZ Alkmaar are among the list of potential opponents – and as they are unseeded, they are guaranteed a tough assignment. Those ties will be played in early August. Before then, United have one more friendly, away to Fleetwood on Saturday, before their league campaign begins away to Kilmarnock on July 30.

There is a lot of work to be done, however, down Sandeman Street before competitive football starts. Ross has been in situ for a month now and has many plates spinning. He has managed to sign three players already – all good on paper. Midfielder Dylan Levitt was inspirational last season and his permanent transfer from Manchester United is a coup, as is the arrival of experienced Scotland striker Steven Fletcher. Another midfielder, Craig Sibbald, joined after leaving Livingston and is a proven top-flight performer. But there is no doubt this squad is light in certain areas and certainly requires more depth. The 2-0 home friendly defeat by Sunderland on Saturday highlighted that, given that for large spells, United could not dominate the midfield and were very light in attack. Afterwards, Ross said that he needs “at least four outfield players” and it is hard to argue with such a statement.

Ross has used a 4-2-3-1 in early pre-season shape work but flitted between a 3-5-2 and a back-four against Sunderland. He was flexible with his formation at Hibs, assembling a group that were adaptable to in-game situations, and no doubt he will look to do the same at Tannadice.

Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, a 31-year-old with personality from Central Coast Mariners, should arrive in the country in the next few days. He will immediately be the club’s No 1 following the departure of Benjamin Siegrist to Celtic. United’s only current senior custodian is the Finn Carljohan Erikssen, who while an able shot-stopper is susceptible to high balls. Ross needs a better keeper, and will get it with Birighitti.

Central defence does not appear to hold too many issues. Captain Ryan Edwards, veteran Charlie Mulgrew, the imposing Ross Graham and Scott McMann can all play as part of a three or a four. Liam Smith and Kieran Freeman will populate the right side but on the left, there appears a vacancy for at least one more wide player.

United are having to rely on youngsters such as Matthew Cudjoe.

In midfield, while Levitt, Sibbald, Ian Harkes and the promising Archie Meekison are diligent and creative in possession, it was telling against Sunderland how easily United were dominated in midfield. Calum Butcher quietly left the club earlier in the week to Burton Albion and while he was not the right man for United, a player of his ilk, with some aggression and power, is required.

Attack has been an issue for United for two years now; they simply don’t score enough goals. Fletcher will make a huge difference to how United link up and is a shrewd finisher. He should allow Tony Watt greater freedom. Yet more is required. Nicky Clark and Ilmari Niskanen are able to play wide but there is nobody with the imagination to truly unlock a defence, perhaps with the exception of Peter Pawlett, who has struggled for fitness. Playing Levitt further forward would give him greater impact in the final third, but his natural tendency is to play deeper. And there is still a dearth of bona-fide goalscorers in this team. Ghanaian youngster Matthew Cudjoe excites the fanbase but he is raw, as is 16-year-old Rory MacLeod, who started against the Black Cats.

In the wake of the defeat by Sunderland, Ross also spoke of how he wants to let the core of young players go out on loan and get experience, rather than be the first back-ups to the senior team. One suspects Declan Glass, Chris Mochrie, Craig Moore, Chris Mochrie, Cudjoe and MacLeod fall into this category. Because he joined in late June, Ross was unable to stamp his own pre-season plans on the club and you can detect an element of exasperation from the 46-year-old that the first month of his tenure has not been plain sailing, especially with recruitment.

United have strong foundations to build upon, but the next couple of weeks will be key for Ross and the club’s sporting director Tony Asghar. There is little doubt reinforcements are required to give them the best possible chance of (a) progressing in Europe and (b) starting the league season well. Two forward-thinking players, a central midfielder, a wide-man and a versatile defender appear the most obvious outfield candidates to come in. Without them, United’s upward trajectory is in danger of plummeting quickly.