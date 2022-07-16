Watch Charlie Mulgrew score extraordinary own goal in Dundee United v Sunderland friendly as ex-Celtic defender left with egg on face

Dundee United's Charlie Mulgrew's back pass goes past Carljohan Eriksson during a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

It came in the 64th minute. With the hosts already trailing to a Trai Hume header – courtesy of a bit of slapstick goalkeeping from the flappy Carljohan Eriksson – Charlie Mulgrew decided to raise the stakes. Some 40 yards out on the right-hand side, the defender turned and fired the ball back to the Finn without looking. Had he even momentarily glanced up, he would have seen Eriksson, who plays as a sweeper keeper, was out of his goal. The ball scooted past the stunned goalie and while he hurtled back to try and stop it crossing the goal-line, his efforts were to no avail.

The patrons at Tannadice are unlikely to see such a bizarre goal for some time. While Eriksson was at fault for the first goal with a meek punch from a routine cross, there was little he could do to stop Mulgrew.

The former Celtic player’s moment of madness put Dundee United 2-0 down and the score remained the same thereafter.