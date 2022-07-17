Dundee United and Motherwell discover potential Europa Conference League foes after groups set for Monday's third qualifying round draw

Motherwell and Dundee United are in the Europa Conference League.

While Dundee United have direct entry into the third round, Motherwell have to overcome Sligo Rovers of Ireland in the second qualifying round. The first leg takes place at Fir Park on Thursday, with the return a week later.

Motherwell or Sligo will be paired against either Raków Czestochowa (POL) / Astana (KAZ), Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Maccabi Netanya (ISR), Valmiera (LVA) / Shkëndija (MKD) or Sparta Praha (CZE) / Viking (NOR) after being put in Group 1 of the draw, with some potentially hazardous trips to Kazakhstan, Turkey or Macedonia lying in wait.

Dundee United’s potential opponents are not much easier either. They are in Group 3 of the draw and will face either Basel (SUI) / Crusaders (NIR), Tuzla City (BIH) / AZ (NED)Royal Antwerp (BEL) / Drita (KOS) or CSKA Sofia (BUL) / Makedonija (MKD). Potential ties against Swiss cracks Basel and proficient Dutch out AZ Alkmaar would be very testing for Jack Ross’ men.

Those ties will be played on August 4 and August 11.

Should Motherwell or Dundee United progress, they would then go into the play-off round later in August for a shot at making the group stages of Europe’s third-tier tournament.