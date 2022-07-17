Dundee United and Motherwell discover potential Europa Conference League foes after groups set for Monday's third qualifying round draw

Dundee United and Motherwell will discover their Europa Conference League third qualifying opponents on Monday, with both Scottish clubs unseeded after UEFA set out the draw groups.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:48 am
Motherwell and Dundee United are in the Europa Conference League.
Motherwell and Dundee United are in the Europa Conference League.

While Dundee United have direct entry into the third round, Motherwell have to overcome Sligo Rovers of Ireland in the second qualifying round. The first leg takes place at Fir Park on Thursday, with the return a week later.

Motherwell or Sligo will be paired against either Raków Czestochowa (POL) / Astana (KAZ), Istanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Maccabi Netanya (ISR), Valmiera (LVA) / Shkëndija (MKD) or Sparta Praha (CZE) / Viking (NOR) after being put in Group 1 of the draw, with some potentially hazardous trips to Kazakhstan, Turkey or Macedonia lying in wait.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Dundee United’s potential opponents are not much easier either. They are in Group 3 of the draw and will face either Basel (SUI) / Crusaders (NIR), Tuzla City (BIH) / AZ (NED)Royal Antwerp (BEL) / Drita (KOS) or CSKA Sofia (BUL) / Makedonija (MKD). Potential ties against Swiss cracks Basel and proficient Dutch out AZ Alkmaar would be very testing for Jack Ross’ men.

Those ties will be played on August 4 and August 11.

Should Motherwell or Dundee United progress, they would then go into the play-off round later in August for a shot at making the group stages of Europe’s third-tier tournament.

Both clubs played friendlies over the weekend, with Motherwell overcoming Patrick Thistle 1-0 at Firhill thanks to a goal by Joe Efford, while Dundee United lost 2-0 to Sunderland at Tannadice, with Charlie Mulgrew scoring a 40-yard own goal.

Read More

Read More
'I need four outfield players' - Jack Ross lays down Dundee United transfer desi...
Dundee UnitedMotherwellEuropa Conference LeagueUEFAIreland