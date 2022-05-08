Despite Aberdeen's struggles Calvin Ramsay is delivering for his Dons-daft dad Graham

His postal worker father, Graham, is an ardent fan although he will have little to complain about in the case of his 18-year-old son, who has been one of the few bright spots for Aberdeen this season.

The full back has already been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year and was nominated for the equivalent award by the Scottish Professional Footballers’ Association. Celtic winger Liel Abada collected that award but Ramsay has certainly made a mark.

While few associated with Aberdeen will look back at this season with any fondness, it will always stand as the breakthrough campaign for Ramsay, for whom the possibilities seem endless. If speculation is to be believed – and manager Jim Goodwin has already admitted there’s every chance Ramsay could move on this summer – then it might even end up being the player’s only full season at the club he grew up supporting.

He has been linked with big money move to Liverpool, where he could understudy Alexander Trent Arnold. Italian clubs have also been credited with an interest, including Bologna, where fellow teenage Scottish full back Aaron Hickey has caused such a stir. Ramsay is open to such opportunities so long as it benefits Aberdeen – and his father assents.

“I am local, supported Aberdeen my whole life and came right the way through the academy from nine years old,” he explained.

“It was a dream for me to play for Aberdeen. As soon as I got the call to play first-team I wanted to give my all. Obviously, I want the best for the club so I put pressure on myself to perform as best I can and help the club out.

“I know what it means to the fans because I am one too,” he added. “It has not been great this season but we know that we are better than that and next season we will show that.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Scotland during a UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifier between Scotland and Turkey at Tynecastle. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“My dad is a big Aberdeen fan, lifelong, so when we have not had a good result, I have to go home and listen to him! My dad has been a big influence on me – all he wanted was for me to play for Aberdeen. I just want to give a bit back to him really.”

He has already done that while holding his own against players of the quality of Jota and Ryan Kent. “Overall, I have done fairly well against the wingers I have faced this season,” he said. “But I am still at a young age and can still improve.

“I faced Josh Doing when we faced Hibs at Easter Road. I came on at half-time.

"He is quick, direct and likes to get forward. Same as me. It was a good challenge and I enjoyed it.”

Ramsay has caught the attention of several clubs cross the continent. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)