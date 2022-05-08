Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers sign up duo, Celtic's £6.3m transfer wait, Liverpool win £4m race for Aberdeen ace, New favourite for Hibs job

Here are all the main headlines, latest news and transfer speculation from around Scottish football.

Gers duo sign on

Rangers, high on reaching the Europa League final, have been boosted by the news two stars have signed new deals. Veteran midfielder Scott Arfield has signed a one-year contract extension, while highly-rated teenage ace Alex Lowry has committed his future to the club until 2025, despite reported interest from clubs in England. (Various)

New Hibs favourite

Derek McInnes has emerged as the favourite to become the next Hibs manager. Some bookmakers moved the Dons boss to 1/6 favourite over the weekend. McInnes has taken Kilmarnock back to the Premiership having replaced Tommy Wright. Prior to that, he turned Aberdeen into the regular European qualifiers, never finishing below fourth in a full season. (Various)

Frankfurt injury concerns

Eintracht Frankfurt will play a reserve side for their remaining Bundesliga matches as they prepare and protect players for the Europa League final with Rangers. Martin Hinteregger is already out of the final, while four more players – Djibril Sow, Rafael Santos Borre, Jens Petter Hauge and Jesper Lindstrom – all have doubts over them. Manager Oliver Glasner said: "We will look at them closely before the final. They won't be lying in their hammocks for ten days though. At this stage of the season, we won't take any chances. It's about creating a balance.” (Scottish Sun)

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Goodwin's team selection

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed the decision behind his starting XI for the draw with Hibs on Saturday. There was a start for Dante Polvara, while the likes of Christian Ramirez and Dylan McGeouch were left on the bench. Goodwin said: “I picked the starting XI who are all under contract for next season. Of the nine subs, six have already been told they’re not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements. With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group. But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is and try to give them time to get sorted.” (Daily Record)

Liverpool win race for Ramsay

Liverpool are reportedly set to win the race for Calvin Ramsay. The Aberdeen full-back has attracted interest from England and around Europe but the Anfield side could pay £4million to land the full-back this summer. Ramsay’s breakthrough campaign saw him win the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, while a January move from Bologna was rejected by the club. (Mail on Sunday)

McGhee wants Dundee future

Dundee boss Mark McGhee is keen to stay on despite the club on the brink of relegation. The Dens Park side are six points adrift of St Johnstone with two games to play. McGhee was brought in to replace James McPake but has not led the team to victory yet. He said: “I came here hoping to stay. I’ve no idea really. We’ve not discussed it. I’d like to stay but we’ll see.” (Various)

