Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool and Leeds United target wins SFWA young player award for Aberdeen form

The 18-year-old has been rewarded for the form shown in his breakthrough season, playing 32 times. In the league he has four assists and one goal.

His emergence and performances at right-back, where he has, at times, been Aberdeen’s best player, has attracted significant interest.

Serie A side Bologna had a bid rejected for the player in January, while Leeds United and Liverpool are understood to be keen on the player in the summer.

For Ramsay, he is taking the interest in his stride.

“It’s good being linked with big clubs but I’ve just tried to block it out really," he said. “You can’t get caught up in all of that. That’s the worst thing, especially as a young player.

“I’ve just broken into the first team this season, so I’m trying to block it out and keep playing my game. If you come into the first team and play well, like I have, anything can happen.

“The likes of Aaron Hickey came in at Hearts. He did well and got a big move to Serie A and he’s been brilliant, scoring goals and everything.

Calvin Ramsay has won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Andy Robertson at Liverpool and Tierney at Arsenal, they’ve all been brilliant and they’re players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done. I feel I could go on to do that as well.

“I know I’ve got to work hard and keep playing and keep putting in good performances. But if I keep playing well, then I’m sure it’ll happen.”

He added: "Every young player wants to go to the top and do the best they can do.

"If I keep playing well for Aberdeen until the end of the season we will see what happens. If the interest is still there then it will take care of itself.

"I'm still an Aberdeen player, still young and still learning the game. I still have a lot to learn defensively.

"I can always improve. I think any player can always improve.”

Looking up

Ramsay described the award as a “massive achievement”, crediting dad Graham as being key to his development from a young age.

In terms of inspiration, the right-back looks up to one of the very best in the world in his position, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to reports, the Anfield side like the idea of signing Ramsay as the Alexander-Arnold’s understudy.

“As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus.

"In centre-mid you have to be technically good and Alexander-Arnold is technically good.

"He moved to right back and is good at going forward and good defensively. If I can be half the player of him I will be laughing.

“But I’m still an Aberdeen player. I’ve still got to focus on the four games left this season and keep putting in good performances.