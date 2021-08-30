Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester Utd. SNS Group.

Over a decade after he left Manchester United for Real Madrid, superstar Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to the Premier League as a sensational return to Old Trafford beckons, the club have confirmed.

It was earlier believed that Ronaldo was on the verge of an unthinkable move to United’s rivals Manchester City but, as confirmed by the Red Devil’s Twitter account, the 36-year-old football icon is set to link up with his former club after it was revealed he has ‘no intention’ of staying with Italian giants Juventus.

Widely regarded as one of the best football players on the planet, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his time at Manchester United, where he also won the Champions League alongside three Premier League titles before making the move to La Liga for a then record fee of £90 million.

Since then, he won the Champions League a further four times, the European Championship with Portugal and the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or award an astonishing five times.

However, rumours that the superstar was set for an astonishing move back to the top tier of English football with his former employers ignited after he was pictured boarding a private jet out of Turin, before Manchester United confirmed a deal had been agreed with Juventus hours later.

It was thought City, who had been looking for a new ‘number nine’ this summer, were set to pounce for the Juve star after the club admitted defeat in a move for Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane. A rumoured £125 million bid was knocked back a fortnight ago and manager Pep Guardiola confirmed any move for the Spurs striker is dead in the water, with his club simply refusing to sell the player.

How much could Cristiano Ronaldo earn at Manchester United?

Any move back to Old Trafford will cost the Red Devils a reported £21 million in transfer fees, with Juventus allowing a cut-price move for the striker due to his age.

Ronaldo’s return to England would see him will instantly become the league’s highest paid player, moving past Man City’s star Kevin De Bruyne, who earns a reported £385,000 a week. The Portugal captain would eclipse that weekly wage, commanding an expected salary of £510,000 a week, report Sun Sport.

That would mean his contract would see him bag approximately £24,480,000 million per year.

That would earn him £127,500 per week, £72,857 per day, £3,035 per hour and £50.60 per minute. He is reportedly searching for a contact of two years.

What have Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Ronaldo’s move?

The Norwegian manager refused to rule out the move, despite strong links to the Portuguese icon.

Speaking ahead of the weekend game with Wolves, Solskjaer said: “I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus.

“It’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course.

“We’ve always had a good communication – I know Bruno has been talking to him as well.

“He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”

However, just over an hour later, this club’s official Twitter confirmed the move with a post that stated ‘Welcome home @Cristiano’, with a statement that read ‘Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.’

