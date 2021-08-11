The Argentina captain Lionel Messi as left Barcelona after 21-years. SNS Group Rob Casey.

After two decades of being the most loved man in Barcelona, football megastar Lionel Messi has finally departed the Spanish giants to sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, has scored 672 goals for the La Liga club and won over 30 trophies during his time there – including no less than four Champions League victories.

His move across the continent will see him link up with his former team mate Neymar Jr in France only months defeating his Brazil side in the Copa America final, a win which saw Messi claim his first international honours by captaining Argentina to their first major tournament win since 1993.

Confirming his departure via a press conference last week, Messi said when it came to leaving the club he had “been giving lots of thought about what I could say” before admitting “the truth is that I can't think of anything”. He teared up shortly afterwards and confirmed the unthinkable – he would be leaving Barcelona.

How much will Lionel Messi earn at PSG?

On paper at least, his move to Paris St-Germain will be listed as a Bosman free transfer due to his contract ending in Spain. However, Messi’s move to the French capital will cement the Argentinian as one of football’s best paid players – and by some distance.

His take home salary will be €35 million – that’s approximately £29.7 million – a year, which works out at almost €3 million, or £2.7 million, per month.

Roughly, that adds up to approximately £620,000 a week, or £88,000 a day, £7,352 per hour, £122.55 per minute and £2.41 per second. The move also earns him a tidy sum of approximately £22 million as a signing on fee.

PSG are spending big money on Leo, but they are no stranger spending big on some of the world’s biggest stars with the likes of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe on their books – though, interestingly, Messi will earn more than both on his reported salary.

What is Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2021?

Reports across various media channels state that the Argentina captain’s estimated net worth equates to £291 million in 2021.

The new PSG number 30 is one of the highest-worth athletes in the world and is said to be worth almost double his new, and former, team mate Neymar Jr.

Despite this, Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is still worth more than the Argentine, with his net worth reported to be approximately £361 million, placing him top of the list when it comes to net worth amongst the world’s leading footballers.

