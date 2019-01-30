What the 12 Scottish Premiership teams need to do before the transfer window closes

The transfer window slams SHUT at midnight on Thursday, 31 January. Joel Sked looks at what each side in the Ladbrokes Premiership need to do before the market closes.

ABERDEEN

Rangers will want to be holding on to key duo Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Derek McInnes says he is in the market for one more player. Both Jonny Hayes and Lewis Morgan have been mentioned as possible arrivals, but following the signing of Greg Stewart the Dons look well stocked in attack.

An area of the pitch which could be fortified is the centre of the park. Lewis Ferguson and Graeme Shinnie are an excellent duo, formidable, combative, dynamic, plus they can play. But neither are what you would call a ‘sitter’. They are too bombastic for that role and it would affect some of their better qualities if they were restrained. Even with the presence of Stephen Gleeson, Ryan Jack has yet to be replaced. Such a player could be useful when a greater balance is required in bigger games.

CELTIC

Ask Celtic fans what they need and the answer would be unequivocal: RIGHT-BACK.

While the Celtic support recognise and appreciate the service Mikael Lustig has provided the club, they and Brendan Rodgers also realise the need for continuous improvement. Reports in Germany suggest they are close to signing sealing a deal for Borussia Dortmund defender Jeremy Toljan, who at 24 has not played a huge number of minutes but has qualities which will suit the way Celtic play.

Depending on Filip Benkovic’s injury another centre-back may also be required.

• READ MORE: Hibs plan third McNulty bid as lawyers close on Lennon release deal

DUNDEE

Jim McIntyre likened his centre-backs Ryan Inniss and Generic Kusunga to five-year-olds following the side’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Championship side Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday. It suggested that he was surprised by such ineptitude. He really shouldn’t have been. Dens Park has resembled a creche for far too long. Well, a creche which also doubles as a comedy club.

If it were possible, McIntyre would approach the Dundee squad like a janitor would a particularly unclean dressing room: hose out and wash the muck away. He doesn’t have such an opportunity. Andrew Davies, Martin Woods, Andy Dales, Andrew Nelson, Andreas Hadenius, James Horsfield, Craig Curran and Seny Dieng have all been added, so the former Ross County boss can’t say he hasn’t been backed. Some have been proven at this level - proven to be no more than mediocre. There are question marks and shrugs around others.

The centre-back position is always one which seems to need strengthening at Dens. Aside from that the team are missing a player capable of bringing the disparate parts together in the centre of the pitch, orchestrating and giving the team a chance to get a foothold in games. Essentially someone to replace Glen Kamara. Creativity and attacking spark still looks to be lacking with the club seemingly incapable of signing a competent wide man.

HAMILTON

First of all the Accies need a manager. That manager will find a squad needing shaping. There are parts to work with but confidence is fragile and they have not been asked to play too much football under Martin Canning, especially towards the end of his tenure. Recently signed Steve Davies gives the team a focal point in attack but his goalscoring record has not been good in recent seasons.

What is desired is a player like Ali Crawford or David Templeton. A match winner who can become the team’s talisman in the final months of the season. This is an Accies team desperately lacking imagination and inspiration.

Most positions could be improved but a great reliability in defence would be welcomed - no team have conceded as many as Hamilton’s 49 this campaign.

HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN

It is unlikely there will be any further business done at Tynecastle in the window. With David Vanecek and Connor Shaughnessy arriving, plus the return of the club’s long-term absentees, Craig Levein is largely set for the remainder of the season.

Edinburgh Evening News journalist Barry Anderson noted: “If there’s someone outstanding available & within budget they will try to do a deal but nothing is in the pipeline at the moment.”

One position motioned by some fans is that of a left winger. However, Jake Mulraney appears to have played his way back into Levein’s plans and shown signs of progress on the pitch.

HIBERNIAN

Like Hamilton, Hibs main priority is a manager. Unlike at Accies, the new coach at Easter Road will encounter plenty of individual quality to shape into a dangerous collective.

Still, there are areas which need work. With Efe Ambrose away and Ryan Porteous injured a centre-back is desirable. In attack there are plenty of supporting creative players but, without Martin Boyle and Thomas Agyepong, few who look to run beyond Florian Kamberi and turn defences. Hibs have been linked with a move for Lewis Morgan who would fill in a wider role but he appears to be heading to Sunderland.

As well as a winger, another striker is wanted with Marc McNulty a key target. The issue becomes even more pressing if Jamie Maclaren gets his wish and moves back to the A-League. Ryan Gauld’s arrival doesn’t make midfield as pressing an issue as it was but a deal for Scott Allan would be welcomed.

KILMARNOCK

Steve Clarke will be reluctant to upset the applecart at Kilmarnock. He has a tight-knit squad, every player aware of exactly what is expected of them. Yet, the departure of Greg Stewart has robbed the side of their attacking fulcrum.

Conor McAleny has arrived on loan from Fleetwood Town but they could do with proven quality like Stewart or Youssouf Mulumbu before him. Especially if they look to keep track of league leaders Celtic.

• READ MORE: Steven Gerrard urges Kyle Lafferty: Prove you’re worthy of Rangers place

• READ MORE: Jeremy Toljan’s loan move to Celtic ‘imminent’, say reports in Germany

LIVINGSTON

Similar to Kilmarnock, Livingston have got a squad with a robust spine which does not need tinkering with. The team’s main issue is in the final third, sometimes too reliant on set pieces and moments of inspiration - think of Steven Lawless’ goal which won the game against Hamilton.

Livi have fired blanks in eight of their last 14 fixtures in the league. Ryan Hardie makes a huge difference paired with Dolly Menga who puts in a selfless shift. Behind them there is Lawless, the recent arrivals Chris Erskine and Greg Wylde, plus Craig Sibbald. Not much to hang your hat on.

A dynamic No.10 who would buy in to Livi’s squad spirit and attitude would be a shrewd addition and would give Gary Holt more options in terms of system.

MOTHERWELL

There will be few better bits of business this window than the signing of David Turnbull to a new contract. The Steelmen are currently morphing from a team who just wanted to get the ball forward to one that give it to Turnbull at every opportunity.

Add in a return for Ross McCormack and three league wins in a row and things are looking brighter for the Fir Park side. However, the 1-0 victory over Dundee saw Liam Grimshaw play at right-back with Richard Tait fielded on the left. Reinforcements in the full-back position, especially on the left, should be the priority.

RANGERS

Steven Gerrard should be pretty content with his squad in its current guise. Matt Polster has joined Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis as January signings, with pre-contracts agreed for Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones. There is plenty of options for the Rangers boss going forward this campaign.

A naturally creative attacking midfielder is maybe one piece missing but the focus on deadline day will be keeping key individuals like Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier. The Ibrox side cannot have either leave and affect the harmony building in the squad and around the club as it tries to pull in one direction.

• READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers rues financial clout of English sides, admits Celtic can’t compete

ST JOHNSTONE

Tommy Wright is another manager who will be very happy with his squad as it is. Excellent young centre-back Jason Kerr has signed a new contract and Michael O’Halloran has returned to the club.

It has left the Northern Irishman with an abundance of options in the forward positions depending on his preferred formation. Ross Callachan, Liam Craig and Murray Davidson are the perfect midfield for how Saints support the attacking players. Niall Keown arriving from Partick Thistle gives the team a young option at centre-back.

ST MIRREN

Oran Kearney has added eight players this month. Some have arrived with a strong reputation while others are an unknown quantity stepping into the void. It is therefore hard to analyse how well these players will fit in at The Simple Digital Arena.

Anders Dreyer, Kyle McAllister, Václav Hladký and Mihai Popescu have all strengthened positions that needed strengthening. Goals, however, are a concern. Only Hamilton have scored less than St Mirren’s 14. The goalscoring burden falls solely on Simeon Jackson, who has led the line admirably for the Buddies and netted five times.