Steven Gerrard urges Kyle Lafferty: Prove you’re worthy of Rangers place

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has challenged striker Kyle Lafferty to prove he is worth his place at the club.

The arrival of Jermain Defoe appears to have limited the prospects of the Northern Ireland international, who has not scored since September.

The 31-year-old failed even to make the bench for the Ibrox side’s win at Livingston on Sunday. Following a four-goal burst in the weeks after his much-publicised move from Hearts in August, his craved return to Rangers has offered few returns over recent months.

Lafferty has now gone four months without scoring but Gerrard maintains only the player himself can alter his circumstances.

“He can’t move on,” said the Rangers manager when asked about the possibility of a loan move in the closing days of the window. Fifa rules preventing players featuring for three clubs in the same season.

“Kyle’s just got to keep his head down and work as hard as he can. There will be opportunities in the short, medium and long-term for him,” added the Ibrox boss.

“We still think he can contribute here and he’s got a big part to play but I’m interested to see what reaction he gives to being left out the 18.

“You pick different tactics, different formations. Sometimes it suits certain players. The 18 we picked at the weekend went and got the job done. That’ll look different tomorrow and look different against St Mirren again but, when your opportunity comes, take it. He’s paid to contribute in the final part of the pitch and that’s what I’ll judge him on.”

Gerrard expects no more incoming transfers in the next 48 hours, subsequent to the paperwork being completed on a deal for US international full-back Matt Polster. Glen Kamara, who has signed a pre-contract deal, moving from Dundee in this window seems unlikely. Gerrard said: “We have obviously spoken to Dundee about the situation. The ball is in Dundee’s court.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard hopes hoping the sub-zero conditions do not affect tonight’s rescheduled Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Cowdenbeath. If it does not go ahead, the game would then take precedence over Rangers’ trip to Aberdeen next Wednesday, forcing that crucial Premiership match to be re-arranged.

Gerrard said: “Both managers and both teams want the game on. You can see the hard work that’s going on with their groundstaff with help from us.

“There’s a tent up to keep the pitch healthy and we’re hearing it’s good so far but you can’t control the weather and also the surrounding areas because public safety is important.

“I’m confident it will go ahead and I hope it does.”