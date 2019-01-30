Jeremy Toljan’s loan move to Celtic ‘imminent’, say reports in Germany

Jeremy Toljan could complete a loan move to Celtic in the coming hours, according to reports in Germany.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are happy to send the 24-year-old to the Hoops until the end of the current campaign - but there will be no option to buy included in any deal.

Jeremy Toljan in action for Dortmund - reports in Germany suggest a loan deal is imminent. Picture: Getty Images

The Stuttgart-born defender joined Dortmund in 2017 after six years with 1899 Hoffenheim, and made 19 starts for Lucien Favre’s side last season.

However, the former Germany Under-21 international has made the first-team squad on just two occasions this year and was an unused substitute both times.

Media reports in the player’s homeland suggest the deal could be concluded by Wednesday evening, with talks between the two clubs taking place on Tuesday.

The Hoops have been desperately trying to bring in a right-back in this window, with Omar Ellabdellaoui, Timothy Castagne and Fernando Fonseca all linked with a January move.

Atalanta are understood to have turned down a fresh offer from Celtic for Castagne, branding the bid “too low” while harbouring fears they would not be able to find a replacement before the transfer window closes.

