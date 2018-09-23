Rumour Mill: Steven Gerrard desperate to close these four signings | Brendan Rodgers backs ‘top class’ Celtic star |Rangers boss ‘loves’ his ‘unofficial captain’

Steven Gerrard is trying to die up deals for four players, Brendan Rodgers backs his star player and more news from Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard keen to sign Liverpool duo as he bids to close deals with loan stars

Steven Gerrard has revealed he is seeking to tie-up four on-loan Rangers players on permanent deals. The quartet – Ryan Kent, Ovie Ejaria, Lassana Coulibaly and newest recruit Joe Worrall – have all shone so far this season.

Kent, who scored his first goal for the club last weekend against Dundee, and Ejaria are on loan from Gerrard’s former club Liverpool. (The Scotsman)

Steven Gerrard: ‘I love Andy Halliday’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrad has told of his delight by midfielder’s Andy Halliday’s ‘magnificent’ displays.

“I love Andy Halliday,” Gerrard said yesterday when asked to review the player’s season so far. No one has impressed Gerrard more since he arrived at Ibrox to the extent that he describes Halliday as the unofficial captain of the club. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers backs Celtic and Odsonne Edouard to rediscover form

The Celtic manager has backed misfiring frontman Odsonne Edouard as “top class” and insisted the club will find its form. (The Scotsman)

Rangers defender Borna Barisic says he needs to adapt

Borna Barisic admits he’s still finding his feet at Ibrox as he adapts to the demands of Scottish football. The Croatian said: “It is very different.

“I need to adapt to things. I need to adapt like everyone. I will try to learn as much as possible.” (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers praises Celtic winger Lewis Morgan

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Lewis Morgan could feature against St. Johnstone this coming Wednesday evening.

The Hoops will take on St. Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup. Rodgers has suggested that Morgan could play in the tie and has also praised the 21-year-old’s attitude. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic transfer chief reveals how Arsenal missed out on signing Virgil van Dijk for a bargain

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Virgil van Dijk for less than £12million according to former Celtic assistant manager John Collins. (football.london)

‘I can still turn Dundee around’ says Neil McCann amid anger from fans

Neil McCann says he is still the man to turn Dundee around and will not be seeking assurances over his job from Dens Park chief John Nelms. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard confirms Barisic a big doubt to face St Johnstone today

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Borna Barisic is a big doubt for today’s clash against St Johnstone.

Barisic was one of the stars of the show against Villarreal on Thursday night. The Croatian international provided a terrific cross for Kyle Lafferty’s stunning equaliser in Spain. That goal was enough to mark Rangers’ return to Europe with a point in their toughest group match on paper. (Rangersnews.uk)

Craig Levein left directors’ box in bid to lift Hearts temp

Craig Levein was back in the dug-out at Tynecastle on Saturday - but only because he was too frustrated sitting in the stand. (The Scotsman)

Sir Alex Ferguson: Manchester United legend ‘nervous’ as he returns to Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson has admitted he felt nervous ahead of his emotional return to Manchester United yesterday afternoon. (The Express)