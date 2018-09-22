‘I can still turn Dundee around’ says Neil McCann amid anger from fans

Neil McCann says he is still the man to turn Dundee around and will not be seeking assurances over his job from Dens Park chief John Nelms.

McCann faced fresh boos from angry Dundee supporters as his team lost 3-0 at home to Hibernian. The defeat leaves them bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership without a point after six straight losses.

But asked if he was convinced he was still the man to lead the club out of danger, McCann replied: “Yes, absolutely.” And while admitting he was operating under strained circumstances, the manager insisted he will not be looking for a vote of confidence just yet.

“I don’t seek assurances,” McCann said. “I’ve not had any conversations with John with respect to my job.

“I just keep working hard. If that time comes then we will have the discussion, but so far it’s not happened.

“I feel we are working under pressured circumstances, clearly. I’m not going to hide from that. I know we’re on a real, real bad run in terms of results, so I won’t be ignorant to that fact.

“I’ll deal with the pressure. You take a job in management, you have to deal with the ups and downs.

“Every manager I’ve worked with has had to work under those circumstances and I’m not the type of guy who is going to be frightened by that challenge. I’ll just keep working hard as that’s the only thing I can do.

I’m trying to give the lads every piece of information they can use.

“Unfortunately the guys are playing with that lack of confidence. I can’t give them that. They have got to find that.”

“They still have my belief in them and I’ll keep giving them it.”