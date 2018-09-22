Steven Gerrard keen to sign up Rangers’ loan quartet permanently

Steven Gerrard has revealed he is seeking to tie-up four on-loan Rangers players on permanent deals.

The quartet – Ryan Kent, Ovie Ejaria, Lassana Coulibaly and newest recruit Joe Worrall – have all shone so far this season.

Steven Gerrard is keen to sign the four loanees on a permanent basis. Picture: Getty Images

Kent, who scored his first goal for the club last weekend against Dundee, and Ejaria are on loan from Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

The Ibrox manager is confident he can come to an arrangement with Jurgen Klopp, his opposite number at Anfield.

“I’m still in Jurgen’s good books for the foreseeable future and Liverpool keep winning, so maybe there is some scope, but we rate them very highly,” said Gerrard.

“We have to be respectful to their parent clubs,” he added. Coulibaly is on loan from French club Angers and Worrall has just come in from Nottingham Forest.

Gerrard was asked if he was already thinking about making the deals permanent ones. “Are you bugging my phone?” he replied.

He was being asked specifically about Kent, Ejaria and Couliably, with the last named having just returned after a month out through injury.

“The three players you’ve mentioned and Joe Worrall in time will be added to your list – he’s already on mine,” continued the Ibrox manager.

“They are players we’ve gone for because we rate them very highly. Three of them have settled really well, Joe had a really tough debut [against Villarreal] but came through it very well in my opinion.

“In an ideal situation, they are all on four or five-year deals but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that,” he added.

“If you’re asking me if I’d want the four of them for next year, I’d sign the four of them right now.”