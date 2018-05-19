Rumour Mill: Scottish Cup final | Lucas Leiva to Rangers? | Tom Rogic deal

Injury doubts for Celtic ahead of Scottish Cup final, Steven Gerrard is considering a move for Lucas Leiva and Tom Rogic says he could stay at Celtic for life.

SCOTTISH CUP FINAL NEWS

Celtic Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Odsonne Edouard face a race to prove their fitness, but Leigh Griffiths should be available for selection after coming off the bench last weekend.

Motherwell players will ditch the tracksuits and wear suits ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

Club captain Carl McHugh said:

“We spoke among ourselves in the dressing room and came to the decision we’d get suits for this one. Honestly, the tracksuits were a big part of the decision – we couldn’t go out there in those tracksuits, they’re worn away to nothing.

Leiva to Rangers?

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering a move for former Liverpool team-mate Lucas Leiva, who left the Anfield outfit to join SS Lazio.( Various )

Celtic starlet on the move

Sam Wardrop will leave Celtic in the summer transfer window.

A report in the Sun claims that Dundee United have struck a deal with the Parkhead side to sign the 20-year-old defender.

Scott Bain called up to Scotland squad

New Rangers keeper Allan McGregor has become the latest player to withdraw from the Scotland squad heading to Peru and Mexico. His call-off means Celtic stopper Scott Bain has been handed an international return. ( Scotsman )

Rangers consider move for Bartley

Rangers are looking to hijack Leeds’ move for Kyle Bartley.

Bartley moved to Rangers on loan from Arsenal in 2011 when he made 30 appearances, although his time there was disrupted through injury. ( Sun )

Celtic’s Patrick Roberts sees himself climbing Everest back at City

The on-loan Manchester City winger will probably be on the bench at Hampden this afternoon in his last competitive activity with the Glasgow side before rejoining parent club Manchester City. Potentially less of a firecracker farewell than a sparkler-style send-off, then. ( Scotsman )

Tom Rogic wants to be at Celtic for life

Australian playmaker Tom Rogic has declared that he could be a Celt for life after penning a five-year deal with the club on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old turned his back on offers from the Premier League to stay with Brendan Rodgers’ side, rebuffing the expectation that he would wait until after the World Cup to assess the options open to him. ( Herald )

David Weir reveals bizarre question Celtic star asked during Old Firm clash

The former Rangers centre-back and assistant manager spoke about going up against the Dane in an Old Firm encounter at Ibrox. He revealed how the ex-Everton and Real Madrid midfielder would try to get in the heads of his opponents, though in a rather unorthodox manner. Weir told Ferry: “He would always be chatting. He would always be saying ‘mate, hey mate’. “I walked out into the tunnel for his first Old Firm game, it wasn’t my first one. You know what the tunnel is like, players are scared to look at each other, the television camera’s are there.

“At half-time he walked back in speaking to Barry Ferguson. I remember coming in to the changing room and Barry came in and said, ‘what about your mate?’.

“I said, ‘what do you mean?’ and he said Gravesen had said to him, ‘hey mate do you know any nice restaurants in Glasgow?’”

Bristol City consider move for freed Hibs keeper

Scottish goalkeeper Cammy Bell is on Bristol City's shortlist as they search for a new keeper following the departure of Luke Steele.

The 31-year-old stopper joined Hibs on a short-term deal in January and he has impressed, making a string of saves in their recent 2-0 win over Partick Thistle. ( Various )

Jamie Murphy joins Rangers on permanent three-year deal

Rangers have confirmed the permanent signing of winger Jamie Murphy from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Ibrox for an undisclosed fee, after initially joining on loan in January. ( Scotsman )