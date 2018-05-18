David Weir reveals bizarre question Celtic star asked during Old Firm clash

Thomas Gravesen has once again emerged as the absent hero of Simon Ferry’s Open Goal series after latest guest David Weir recalled another hilarious story about the former Celtic player.

Former Rangers defender David Weir. Picture: Robert Perry

The former Rangers centre-back and assistant manager spoke about going up against the Dane in an Old Firm encounter at Ibrox.

He revealed how the ex-Everton and Real Madrid midfielder would try to get in the heads of his opponents, though in a rather unorthodox manner.

Weir told Ferry: “He would always be chatting. He would always be saying ‘mate, hey mate’.

“I walked out into the tunnel for his first Old Firm game, it wasn’t my first one. You know what the tunnel is like, players are scared to look at each other, the television camera’s are there.

“I wasn’t captain at the time so I walked out and Tommy’s standing on the opposite side. I’m trying not to look at him and he says ‘hey mate, how you doing mate?’. I couldn’t look at him.

“At half-time he walked back in speaking to Barry Ferguson. I remember coming in to the changing room and Barry came in and said, ‘what about your mate?’.

“I said, ‘what do you mean?’ and he said Gravesen had said to him, ‘hey mate do you know any nice restaurants in Glasgow?’”

Gravesen has previously come up in conversation on the series of interviews. Aidan McGeady once told of how Gravesen stopped a training match to berate his team-mate for shouting while he was going to shoot. While James McFadden recalled the time Gravesen shot a firework rocket at a physio while the two were playing together at Everton.