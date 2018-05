Have your say

New Rangers keeper Allan McGregor has become the latest player to withdraw from the Scotland squad heading to Peru and Mexico.

His call-off means Celtic stopper Scott Bain has been handed an international return.

Boss Alex McLeish has already seen Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser and Barry Douglas pull out, while John Souttar remains an injury doubt.