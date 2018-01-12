Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Burnley midfielder | New SPFL sponsorship deal | Scott Brown’s international future

Rangers are said to be monitoring Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Ladbrokes have agreed a new sponsorship deal with the SPFL, and Scott Brown says he’ll assess his international future on a monthly basis.

Rangers eye Arfield

Rangers are monitoring the situation around Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield. The 29-year-old has been offered a new contract by the Premier League side but has stalled on putting pen to paper. The ex-Falkirk man has alerted the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace to his availability, while Rangers are also said to be keen should the Livingston-born Canadian international wish to return home. (Daily Record)

New SPFL sponsorship deal

The SPFL are set for an improved sponsorship package after agreeing a new deal with Ladbrokes. The bookmakers currently pay around £2million per year for the rights to sponsor all four divisions, and this will rise to £2.5million for seasons 2018/19 and 2019/20. The agreement is set to be announced in the next 48 hours. (Daily Record)

Brown on international future

Scott Brown insists he’s not bothered by the critics who say he’s taking liberties with regards to his international career. The Celtic and Scotland captain revealed that he’ll review his commitment to the national team every month and decide whether he believes he can still play at the highest level for both club and country. (Daily Record)

Rangers win Florida Cup clash

Josh Windass provided Rangers with a winning start to their Florida Cup campaign but the real success for Graeme Murty was the performance of new and returning stars. As Murty fielded different 11s in each half, Sean Goss, Michael O’Halloran and Andy Halliday looked very bright while Daniel Candeias was also excellent. (The Scotsman)

Hearts join race to sign Naismith

Hearts are looking to sign former Kilmarnock and Rangers star Steven Naismith. The Scottish international hasn’t played for his current club Norwich City since August and has been the source of constant speculation during January transfer window. Hearts have made enquiries as to the availability of the player, who was initially expected to leave Carrow Road on loan. (The Scotsman)

Mitchell to make Hearts debut

Demetri Mitchell is due to arrive at Hearts’ Spanish training camp today and should make his debut in tomorrow’s friendly against Nuremberg. The Manchester United defender has sealed a six-month loan with the Edinburgh club, who believe he can solve their problem left-back position. (The Scotsman)

Dundee eye wing-back

Dundee have entered the race for highly-rated English National League wing-back Nathan Ralph. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Charlton, Oxford and Doncaster after impressing for Woking over the past two seasons. With his contract due to expire in the summer, Neil McCann is keen to snap him up for a nominal fee. (Evening Telegraph)

Bain arrival to improve Marciano

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon believes the signing of goalkeeper Scott Bain will sharpen up the performances of Easter Road No.1 Ofir Marciano. The Israeli internationalist has been on the receiving end of some stinging criticism from Lennon this season, although he has continually reiterated his faith in a player he signed on a four-year contract only a few months ago. (Evening News)