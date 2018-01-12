Rangers making winning start to Florida Cup campaign

Josh Windass provided Rangers with a winning start to their Florida Cup campaign but the real success for Graeme Murty was the performance of new and returning stars.

As Murty fielded different 11s in each half, Sean Goss, Michael O’Halloran and Andy Halliday looked very bright while Daniel Candeias was also excellent.

Rangers were fortunate not to concede twice in the opening phase of the match as a result of two mistakes by Dalcio, who, in fairness, was filling it at left back.

He let Thalis get away from him in 13 minutes and the striker hit the base of the left post with a right foot shot.

Then in 18 minutes Dalcio gifted the ball to Pablo who looked certain to score but Jak Alnwick made a terrific block with his legs.

However, there was a much better tempo and threat to the 11 that played the second half when Rangers won the match.

Windass might have scored in 47 minutes but his shot was pushed wide for a corner then Halliday shot wide in 64 minutes after being set up by Eduardo Herrera.

However, Windass made up for it in 68 minutes when he clinically placed a right foot shot into the right corner after Herrera had laid off a Candeias cross giving Rangers a 1-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro.

The Light Blues face Corinthians at the Spectrum Stadium tomorrow at 6pm UK time.

RANGERS 1st half: Alnwick; Tavernier, A Wilson, D Wilson, Dalcio; Atakayi, Goss, Kranjcar, Holt, Murphy; Morelos.

RANGERS 2nd half: Alnwick (Kelly 60); Hodson, Bates, Cardoso, John; Candeias, Barjonas, Halliday, Windass; O’Halloran; Herrera.