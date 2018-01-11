Hearts join the race to sign ex-Rangers star Steven Naismith

Have your say

Hearts are looking to sign former Kilmarnock and Rangers star Steven Naismith, The Scotsman understands.

READ MORE - Hearts in talks to sign 6ft 4in Dutch striker Leon de Kogel

The Scottish international hasn’t played for his current club Norwich City since August and has been the source of constant speculation during January transfer window.

Hearts have made enquiries as to the availability of the player, who was initially expected to leave Carrow Road on loan.

Naismith currently earns a whopping £50,000 per week in his current deal, which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2019.

However, it has been reported that the attacker is happy to take a massive wage cut in order to move his family back to Scotland.

Kilmarnock are also interested in bringing the former fans favourite back to Rugby Park for a second spell.

It is believed that Naismith wishes to re-sign for Rangers, whom he left to join Everton in 2012, but so far an offer from the Ibrox club has not yet materialised.

READ MORE - Ross McCrorie and Ryan Jack ruled out of Rangers’ Florida Cup matches