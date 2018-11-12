Rumour Mill: Patrick Roberts to return | Rangers star ‘conned’ referee | Tynecastle development cost reaches £18m

Former Celtic star Patrick Roberts is set to return to Manchester City in January, Alfredo Morelos has been accused of ‘conning’ the referee, and the cost of Hearts’ new main stand will reach £18 million.

Patrick Roberts is set to return to Manchester City in January. Picture: SNS

Roberts to return to City

Patrick Roberts is set to return to Manchester City in January after struggling to make an impact with Spanish side Girona. Roberts moved to La Liga in the summer on a season-long deal but has made just three starts and may be about to cut short his stay. Celtic were previously linked with a £6 million move for the player who spent two-and-a-half years on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Morelos ‘conned’ referee

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson refused to use Carl McHugh’s red card as an excuse for the Steelmen’s capitulation at Ibrox on Sunday, but hit out at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who he insinuated had “conned” the referee. (The Scotsman)

- Rangers star Scott Arfield insists the 7-1 victory over the Steelman was a statement of Rangers’ title intentions. (Scottish Sun)

Goldson illness not related to heart issue

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is struggling with a chest problem, though his manager was quick to rule out any possibility that it is linked to his previous heart condition. The centre-back is suffering from an infection and should be fit to return to the club’s next match against Livingston. (Daily Record)

Livingston striker faces ban

Livingston striker Dolly Menga is expected to be cited by the SFA complicance officer in the coming days after appearing to try and headbutt Ryan Christie in his side’s 0-0 draw with Celtic. The incident, which Brendan Rodgers insists was a red card offence, was missed by match referee Kevin Clancy. (Daily Record)

Tynecastle cost reaches £18m

Hearts owner Ann Budge has commissioned extra cash to complete the final phase of Tynecastle Park’s redevelopment. The total cost of the extensive upgrading project will reach £18m, with Budge stressing she will finish the stadium to the “highest standards possible”. (Evening News)

Four called up to Scotland squad

Former Rangers defender David Bates has earned a maiden call-up to the Scotland senior squad for the matches against Albania and Israel in the UEFA Nations League. He has been joined by Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, Rangers tempo-setter Ryan Jack and Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain. (The Scotsman)

Hibs trio to fight off jet-lag

Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren and Martin Boyle are braced for a testing build-up to Hibs’ next match against Dundee, with plans in place to help them overcome the effects of jet-lag following their exertions with Australia after being called up to the Socceroos national squad. (Evening News)

