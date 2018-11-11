Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ‘conned’ referee, claims Motherwell boss

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson refused to use Carl McHugh’s red card as an excuse for the Steelmen’s capitulation at Ibrox on Sunday, but hit out at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who he insinuated had “conned” the referee.

Robinson was sent sent to the stand by referee Craig Thomson after the sending off, but suggested the Colombian forward had gone down theatrically before McHugh received his first yellow card.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson didn't mince his words after the match. Picture: SNS Group

The ‘Well boss bemoaned his side’s “woeful defending”, but said he had no complaints over the penalty award.

“We looked like we had an excuse in the bag,” Robinson said. “The decision changes a big aspect of the game but the manner of the defeat was really disappointing.

“It was woeful defending and people need to look long and hard at themselves. I thought it was a penalty and the letter of the law suggests that he needs to be sent off.

“But the first booking is a disgrace, it’s embarrassing. And I have to say, referees are getting conned by the same people continually.

“Certain players get away with certain things every week. [Referees] have a hard task.

“If you are getting fooled every week all the time then it’s difficult for them. It wasn’t a free-kick in the first place, it certainly wasn’t a yellow card.”

Robinson appeared to react angrily to comments from Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw and he felt hard done by after his dismissal.

“Listen, members of their staff came up to voice their opinion,” he said. “I was the only one sent to the stand.

“A young boy, out of his depth as a fourth official [Craig Napier], obviously can’t deal with that. I don’t think it was a major incident.”