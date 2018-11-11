Hamburg’s ex-Rangers defender David Bates called into Scotland squad

Former Rangers defender David Bates has earned a maiden call-up to the Scotland senior squad for the matches against Albania and Israel in the UEFA Nations League.

Bates, who left Ibrox for Hamburg during the summer, has caught the eye in his performances for the German outfit and has been rewarded by national team boss Alex McLeish.

David Bates in action for Scotland Under-21s against the Netherlands. Picture: Getty Images

The 22-year-old has played 11 games for the 2.Bundesliga side, and has been part of a miserly defence that has kept eight clean sheets in all competitions, albeit he was sent off for two bookable offences in the 1-0 win over Magdeburg on October 26. Hamburg currently top the German second tier with 27 points from 13 gamnes.

The club tweeted a congratulatory message to all their players called up to national squads over the international break, including Bates alongside the description “A-Nationalmannschaft” signalling a senior call-up.

McLeish was rocked by two defenders calling off earlier this week, with Charlie Mulgrew and Stephen O’Donnell joined by Kevin McDonald in pulling out of the squad.

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon withdrew on Sunday after sustaining an injury during the Hoops’ 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Europa League, while Leigh Griffiths, Steven Naismith and John Souttar are also out injured.

Tom Cairney, Jon McLaughlin, Matt Ritchie and Robert Snodgrass have all made themselves unavailable.

Bates could earn his first senior cap in the double-header, after winning two caps for Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 side last month.