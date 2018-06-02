Rumour Mill: McCoist to return to Premiership? | Gerrard puts faith in Tavernier and Windass | McLeish to play two keepers

Could Ally McCoist be set to return to Premiership management? Steven Gerrard will not dispatch Josh Windass and James Tavernier in summer clear-out and Alex McLeish lines up two keepers for Mexico clash.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in Toulon scouting mission

Steven Gerrard spent his first day as Rangers manager scouting for talent at the Toulon Tournament and completing his Uefa Pro Licence course, saying he’s “killing two birds with one stone”. Gerrard was keeping an eye on talent in France and insisted he already knows what has to be done to begin the task of overhauling a dominant Celtic side. (The Scotsman)

Alex McLeish defends double debut for Scotland keepers in Mexico

Scotland boss Alex McLeish has defended his plan to hand two different goalkeepers their debuts against Mexico in the intimidating surroundings of Estadio Azteca. Hearts’ Jon McLaughlin is set to start with Scott Bain of Celtic replacing him at half-time. The Scotsman)

Ally McCoist emerges as St Mirren candidate

Ally McCoist has been out of management since leaving Ibrox in December 2014. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS

Rangers legend Ally McCoist as a surprise contender for the vacant management post at St Mirren. The former Ibrox boss has been out of management for three years but will reportedly be interviewed next week alongside Jim McIntyre, Robbie Neilson, Alan Stubbs and Gary Caldwell. (Scottish Sun)

Sir Alex Ferguson out of hospital

Sir Alex Ferguson is out of hospital less than a month after emergency brain surgery. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to keep Josh Windass and James Tavernier

New Rangers bos Steven Gerrard has begun his tenure by vowing to save Josh Windass and James Tavernier from any potential summer clear out.

Gerrard has reportedly made it clear he wants both players to be a part of his plans for the new season. (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller wanted by Livingston for manager discussions after David Hopkin’s departure

Livingston want to speak to free agent Kenny Miller about their vacant manager’s position, according to reports.

The Premiership’s new side are keen to discover if the 38-year-old former Rangers star is interested in becoming David Hopkin’s replacement. (Scottish Sun)

Robby McCrorie aims to win fight to be Rangers No 1

Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie was once gifted a pair of gloves by his hero Allan McGregor when he was invited to train with the first team at just 14 years of age. Now he’s aiming to persuade Steven Gerrard he should have his No 1 spot for keeps too.

McCrorie will line up for Scotland under-21s today against South Korea in Fos-Sur-Mer knowing a win could see them through to the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament. He may even be watched by his new boss Gerrard, pictured, who is over in the south of France watching games. (The Scotsman)

Real Madrid legend Guti to takeover at St Mirren? Champions League winner Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandez has shown interest in the managerial vacancy at St Mirren. The representative of the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, more commonly known as Guti, has been in touch with the Paisley club. (BBC Scotland)

Genoa quote Hearts £600k transfer fee for David Milinkovic

David Milinkovic has told Genoa he would like to return to Hearts next season but the Serie A club are demanding a £600,000 fee. The winger’s contract in Italy expires in summer 2019 and he is surplus to requirements at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. He was loaned to Foggia last summer but moved to Hearts in another loan just weeks later. He made 26 appearances and scored six goals last season, becoming a favourite with the Hearts fans. (Evening News)

Craig Levein wants Man United youngster Demetri Mitchell to return to Hearts on loan

Craig Levein wants Manchester United youngester Demi Mitchell to return to Hearts on loan — despite recently snapping up another left-back in Ben Garuccio.

Mitchell performed well during his 11 appearances in the second half of last season before being sidelined with a knee injury. (Scottish Sun)

‘Creaking’ Michael Lustig under fire from ex-Celtic ace

Chris Sutton has slammed Mikael Lustig for a poor season for Celtic, claiming the right-back too many errors over the course of the campaign. Writing in the Daily Record the former Celtic striker said: ““At one end of the scale, you have Mikael Lustig.

“He’s been a brilliant servant to the club, but there are signs he is creaking. He made far too many mistakes and lost his consistency.” (Daily Record)

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace confident of overturning Rangers fines

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and his now former team-mate Kenny Miller are taking legal advice over the fines imposed on them this week by the Ibrox club.

It is understood both players are confident of winning any case they decide to raise against the sanctions handed down by Rangers following a lengthy investigation into an alleged dressing room bust-up at Hampden following the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic in April. (The Scotsman)

New Sunderland manager Jack Ross reveals impact Brendan Rodgers has had on his career

Jack Ross has spoken of the big impact Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had on his managerial career. The Sunderland manager said: “I’ve been very fortunate that since Brendan Rodgers came to Scotland he’s been very helpful in general.

“I’m lucky in that I’ve been able to see him when he’s been able to fit me in and when our Championship season had finished I saw him.” (Sunderland Echo)

Longridge brothers join forces in double Dunfermline deal

Brothers Louis and Jackson Longridge have signed for Dunfermline Athletic. It is the first time the siblings have played for the same team since childhood.

Louis, who left Hamilton Accies to join Falkirk last season, has penned a 12-month deal and Jackson has turned his back on the possibility of Premiership football with Livingston to agree a two-year contract at East End Park. (The Scotsman)

Scots skipper joins Manchester City

Manchester City Women have signed Scotland captain Caroline Weir on a two-year deal. The 22-year-old midfielder joins City from Liverpool, where she has spent the last two seasons having previously played for Bristol Academy, Arsenal and Hibernian. (The Scotsman)

Byrne pens new Livingston deal

Livingston have continued building for the new season without a manager by renewing the contract of midfielder Shaun Byrne. The former Dunfermline player, pictured, has signed a two-year deal after helping the West Lothian club to consecutive promotions since joining the club in 2016. (The Scotsman)

Dundee United sign up Curran and Aird

Dundee United have raided Championship rivals Ross County and Dunfermline to sign Craig Curran and Fraser Aird. Curran, 28, has penned a three-year deal with the Tannadice side after snubbing suitors in the Premiership.

The Liverpudlian scored 23 goals in three campaigns in the Highlands, but departed following County’s relegation from the top-flight last season.

Aird, capped eight times by Canada, has also enjoyed loan stints with Falkirk and Vancouver Whitecaps. United have appointed former player Craig Easton as reserve team manager.