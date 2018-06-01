New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in Toulon scouting mission

Steven Gerrard spent his first day as Rangers manager scouting for talent at the Toulon Tournament and completing his Uefa Pro Licence course, saying he’s “killing two birds with one stone”.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder was in France on his first official day in charge of the Ibrox club – in a classroom on an English FA course. He later watched England and Qatar play in the youth event.

Gerrard was keeping an eye on talent in France and insisted he already knows what has to be done to begin the task of overhauling a dominant Celtic side.

Gerrard said: “There’s a level of footballer which of course would interest me. I’m on the Pro-Licence course, which is the last course in terms of being qualified.

“While I’m here I want to kill two birds with one stone. I want to see what talent is there, if there’s anyone who interests me.

“I’ve got tasks to do within the course but I’ve also got a wandering eye on what’s going on with certain individual players.

“I’ve watched three games here and I’ve been in the classroom most of the day. I’m halfway through. This time next year I’ll be finished but it’s in blocks so you can’t crash course it.

Gerrard claimed he had already been working for Rangers since his unveiling.

He added: “The contract obviously started from June 1, but the ball has been rolling for a lot longer than that.

“I’ve got a fair idea of what needs to be done already.

“A lot of people have been saying congratulations. They’re very respectful of Rangers and the challenge that lies ahead.

“And he phone has been non-stop. Obviously I’ve been working really closely with Mark Allen [Director of Football] and Andy Scoulding [Head of Scouting] in terms of targets we want to bring in.

“Also talking about players we’ve already got. How we see the squad looking and shaping up. There is tonnes of work to do, I think everyone is aware of that.”

Gerrard will fly back home tonight before he takes his new players to Spain for a pre-season training camp.