Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace confident of overturning Rangers fines

Rangers captain Lee Wallace and his now former team-mate Kenny Miller are taking legal advice over the fines imposed on them this week by the Ibrox club.

It is understood both players are confident of winning any case they decide to raise against the sanctions handed down by Rangers following a lengthy investigation into an alleged dressing room bust-up at Hampden following the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic in April.

Wallace was fined four weeks’ wages – the maximum allowable – while Miller was fined two weeks’ wages.

The pair strongly dispute Rangers’ version of events at Hampden and believe their punishments should be overturned. The first option open to them is to lodge an appeal with the Scottish Professional Football League but they are also seriously considering taking the matter outwith football jurisdiction and opening an employment tribunal case against Rangers.

Veteran striker Miller’s career at Rangers, where he had three spells as a player, is now over as his contract expired yesterday.

Wallace has another season left on his contract and is scheduled to report with the rest of the Rangers squad for pre-season training on 15 June. But it remains highly doubtful he has any future at the club under new manager Steven Gerrard.

Yesterday marked the formal start of Gerrard’s tenure at Rangers with confirmation of a key addition to his backroom staff.

Jordan Milsom, formerly sports scientist at Leicester City, has left his fitness coach role at Liverpool – where he had worked since 2010 – to join Gerrard and his assistant Gary McAllister at Rangers.

Gerrard was in the south of France yesterday, combining studying for Uefa Pro Licence with scouting for talent at the Toulon tournament for national under-21 sides.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Gerrard’s first game in charge of Rangers at Ibrox could be against Bury on 6 July. It is understood a friendly against the English club, newly relegated to League Two, is close to being confirmed as Gerrard plans his preparations for the opening Europa League qualifier on 12 July.

He will first of all take his squad to the south of Spain for a training camp from 17 to 27 June where they are expected to play at least one friendly match against local opposition.