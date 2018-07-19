Rumour Mill: Liam Henderson picks next club | Celtic’s defensive woes | Gerrard eyes better quality in attack

Liam Henderson has agreed to a contract with Verona, Celtic face a defensive headache ahead of their clash with Rosenborg, and Steven Gerrard demands better quality from his attacking players.

Lennon wants Celtic to stop talking about McGinn

The Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has labelled Scott Brown “presumptuous” and called on the Celtic captain to refrain from talking about how good John McGinn is. Brown lavished praise on the Scotland midfielder, insisting that following the path he took more than a decade ago –from Hibs to Celtic – would be a “great move” for the 23-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Henderson to sign for Verona

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson looks to have found his next destination after agreeing to a four-year deal with Hellas Verona. The 22-year-old was free to talk to other clubs after Bari were declared bankrupt. Serie A sides Parma and Fiorentina were said to be interested, though Henderson has decided to stay in the second tier. (Scottish Sun)

Liam Henderson spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic face defensive sweat

Celtic could be without several of their first-team centre-backs for the first leg clash with Rosenborg next week. Jozo Simunovic will be suspended having been sent off in last night’s 3-0 win over Alashkert, while Marvin Compper continues to struggle with injury. Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig will soon return from their post-World Cup holiday break, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll be sharp enough to be thrown right in. (Daily Record)

Gerrard tells strikers to start delivering

Steven Gerrard has told his attacking players to start producing moments of quality in the final third or he’ll go out and sign replacements. The Rangers boss stressed the need for improvement at that end of the park after the Ibrox side netted just two of several chances across the two-legged tie with Shkupi. (Scottish Sun)

Forrester to move to Iran

Rangers have announced they have terminated Harry Forrester’s contract “by mutual consent”. The 27-year-old is now free to complete a surprise move to Iranian side Tractor Sazi, who are managed by veteran Welsh coach John Toshack. (Various)

Ball returns to Aberdeen

Dominic Ball has returned to Aberdeen on a season-long loan. The versatile 22-year-old spent most of last season at Pittodrie on loan from Rotherham and his parent club have again allowed the player to move north. (The Scotsman)

Hearts sign keeper

Hearts have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kevin Silva on a two-year deal. The 20-year-old American arrived at Riccarton on trial four weeks ago hoping to secure a move to Europe having played with several different universities in the United States. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to complete Doyle deal

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Colin Doyle is due to undergo a medical at Hearts today. The 33-year-old is close to completing a move to Tynecastle Park after leaving Bradford City at the end of last season. (Edinburgh News)

