Dominic Ball has returned to Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

The versatile 22-year-old spent most of last season at Pittodrie on loan from Rotherham and his parent club have again allowed the player to move north.

Ball can play at centre-half, right-back and in a holding midfield role. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to welcome Dom back. He showed exactly what he is capable of in the latter part of the league campaign when he played a vital role in our post-split games during which we were undefeated.”

Ball began his career with Tottenham Hotspur and the north London club loaned him out to Rangers in season 2015-16. He helped the Ibrox club with the Championship and the Scottish Challenge Cup.

He moved from Spurs to Rotherham in summer 2016.

Dominic Ball returns to Aberdeen on season-long loan deal

