Hearts sign goalkeeper Kevin Silva on two-year deal

Hearts have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kevin Silva on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old American arrived at Riccarton on trial four weeks ago hoping to secure a move to Europe having played with several different universities in the United States. He featured in friendlies against Arbroath, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South and Forfar and has done enough to win a permanent contract.

Silva, Hearts manager Craig Levein’s 12th summer signing, will deputise for new Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, and goes straight into the squad for tonight’s Betfred Cup match against Cove Rangers.