Rumour Mill: Hibs pulled plug on Ambrose deal | Celtic sign four | Rangers reach deal for midfielder

Hibs pulled the plug on a deadline day deal to re-sign Efe Ambrose, Celtic complete four signings on deadline day, and Rangers have secured Glen Kamara.

Efe Ambrose was close to a return with Hibs. Picture: SNS

Celtic sign four on deadline day

- Celtic have signed Jeremy Toljan on loan from Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old, who trained with his parent club yesterday, will spend the remainder of the campaign at Parkhead. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic have announced the signings of Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez. The American duo have signed three-and-a-half-year contracts but will spend be loaned back to clubs in the USA. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic have completed the transfer of 21-year-old Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved from Karpaty Lviv. Shved has signed a four-and-a-half year contract but will spend the rest of the season on loan with Karpaty. (The Scotsman)

Rangers agree Kamara deal

Glen Kamara has completed his move to Rangers before the deadline closes after a fee was agreed with Dundee. The Finnish international signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox side earlier this month. (The Scotsman)

Hibs pull plug on Ambrose deal

Hibs could have re-signed Efe Ambrose on transfer deadline day but decided to pull the plug on the deal. The 30-year-old centre-back left Easter Road at the beginning of the January window in order to seek a contract elsewhere. He so far remains a free agent. (Daily Record)

Hibs sign three on deadline day

- Hibs have completed the signing of Marc McNulty. The 26-year-old arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season from Reading. (Evening News)

- Hibs have completed the signing of Darnell Johnson on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season. The arrival of the 20-year-old centre-back follows the news that Ryan Porteous will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Evening News)

- Hibs have signed Gael Bigirimana on a short-term deal from Motherwell. (Evening News)

United sign Sow

Former Hearts ace Osman Sow has joined Dundee United from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee. The Swedish forward links up with Robbie Neilson for the third time, signing until the end of the 2020 season. (The Scotsman)

Three leave Aberdeen on deadline day

Aberdeen have sent three players out on loan. Veteran Mark Reynolds joined Dundee United for the remainder of the campaign. The same length of deal sees winger Scott Wright sign for Dundee, while young striker Bruce Anderson has joined Dunfermline Athletic. (Various)

Kilmarnock re-sign Mulumbu

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of Youssouf Mulumbu on loan from Celtic. The Congolese international returns to Rugby Park where he will spend the rest of the season. (The Scotsman)

Dundee jettison four

Dundee have announced that summer signings Kharl Madianga, Jean Alassane Mendy and Elton Ngwatala all left the club late on deadline day by mutual consent. Winger Roarie Deacon left the club earlier in the day. (Dundee FC)