Done deals: Celtic complete signing of American duo

Celtic have announced the signings of Andrew Gutman and Manny Perez.

• READ MORE: Done deal: Celtic sign winger Maryan Shved on long-term deal

Andrew Gutman has signed for Celtic. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The American duo have signed three-and-a-half-year contracts but will spend be loaned back to clubs in the USA.

Both players have spent time on tiral at Celtic. Gutmnan even had a spell training with Rangers before switching across the city.

The duo have been recognised as the brightest talents in the US. Full-back Perez, who has played for his country’s U20s, has been named Player of the Year in the USA Soccer Development Academy, while Gutman was presented with the Hermann Trophy in America, one of the most prestigious awards for young talents.

Speaking to Celtic’s official website, Perez, 19, said: “It is a huge honour to sign with Celtic FC, one of the biggest clubs in football. From my time visiting Glasgow, it was clear to see the scale, the spirit and the professionalism of the club.

“I am happy to be a part of Celtic and during this next period I will be working hard at my loan club in the USA to continue my development. I look forward to joining up with Celtic in the near future.”

Gutman said: “When I realised Celtic FC wanted to sign me permanently, I was really honoured. I know Celtic is a huge name in football, they have tremendous supporters and it is a club where I believe I can flourish as a player.

“For the immediate period I will be focusing on my loan in America where I look forward to playing as many matches as I can. After that, I can’t wait to join Celtic and be part of such a storied institution.”

Celtic have today completed the signing of Maryan Shved from Karpaty Lviv and announced a two-year contract for captain Scott Brown.

• READ MORE: Celtic captain Scott Brown’s future decided with new two-year contract