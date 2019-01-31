Done deal: Celtic sign winger Maryan Shved on long-term deal Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Celtic have completed the signing of Maryan Shved from Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv on a four-and-a-half-yeal deal. The winger will return to his former side on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 season before joining up with his new team-mates in the summer. Maryan Shved vies for the ball with France's Jean-Phillipe Gbamin during a UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifier. Picture: Getty Images More to follow... Everything Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers needs to know about new signing Maryan Shved