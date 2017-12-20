Rumour Mill: Celtic to seal second January signing | Strachan scared of Ibrox | McGinn to make decision on future

Celtic are close to completing the signing of St Mirren star Lewis Morgan, Gordon Strachan admits he was wary of going to Ibrox, and Niall McGinn will make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Celtic to sign Morgan

Celtic are set to sign St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan. Picture: SNS

Celtic are close to completing the signing of Lewis Morgan from St Mirren. The young winger will join for a fee of around £300,000 and be loaned back to St Mirren for the remainder of the campaign. The 21-year-old will likely see his deal completed after that of Marvin Compper, who is set to seal a £1million move from RB Leipzig. (The Herald)

- Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies has admitted he isn’t expecting too many ins and outs at Parkhead next month. (The Scotsman)

Strachan scared of going to Ibrox

Gordon Strachan has admitted that one of the reasons he didn’t like going to watch Rangers players in the flesh was the abuse he would likely receive at Ibrox. The ex-Scotland boss was previously manager of Celtic before taking up the reins with the national team, and was concerned something “untoward” may happen. (Daily Record)

McGinn to decide future

Niall McGinn will decide where his next move will be in the next 10 days. The ex-Aberdeen winger is a target of his former club, and Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs. The player is currently a free agent having left Korean side Gwangju last month. (Daily Express)

Levein could return to director of football role

Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge says she can envisage a scenario where Craig Levein eventually moves back into a mentoring role, allowing one of the club’s young coaches to assume the manager’s job. But, speaking after the club’s annual general meeting, Budge said that she hoped the man who guided the club to a remarkable 4-0 victory over Celtic at the weekend would be in the dugout for at least a couple more years. (The Scotsman)

Restricted view seats couldn’t be helped

Ann Budge has admitted she had little option than to offer Hibs some restricted view tickets for next week’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle Park. The Easter Road club expressed frustration that some of their allocation for the Roseburn Stand includes seats obscured by a temporary Sky television studio. Budge, the Hearts owner, explained the situation today and stressed she had to look after her own supporters first. (Edinburgh News)

- Hearts signing target Gabriel Somi is poised to join the American club New England Revolution. (Edinburgh News)

Kenny Miller confident of return

Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes he’ll return to action shortly after the winter-break despite rupturing his hamstring. There were fears the veteran had played his last game for the club with his contract due to expire next summer, but despite the lengthy absence the player is determined to make a full recovery in the early months of 2018. (Daily Record)

Killie eye Aaron Tshibola

Kilmarnock are monitoring the situation around Aaron Tshibola as it seems likely the young English midfielder is going to leave Aston Villa. The 22-year-old joined the Midlands club from Reading in 2016, signing a four-year deal. He’s since struggled for regular playing time and had two uneventful loans at Nottingham Forest and MK Dons. (Birmingham Mail)

Skondras could receive 16-game ban

Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras faces a hefty ban after being charged over his part in the explosive melee with Ross County on Saturday. The Greek defender was accused of aiming a punch at Christopher Routis as well as taking a swipe at Kenny van der Weg during an incredible bust-up. He even ended up face to face with referee Gavin Duncan before being shown a straight red card. (The Scotsman)