Chris Davies ‘not expecting busy transfer window for Celtic’

Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies has admitted he isn’t expecting too many ins and outs at Parkhead next month.

• READ MORE - Celtic and Rangers see January hopes of signing Riley McGree dashed

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies is not expecting a busy January for the Hoops. Picture: SNS Group

The Hoops No 2 was addressing the media ahead of Celtic’s match with Partick Thistle, and also gave an update on the Marvin Compper saga.

“He fits our profile of a centre-half, our style. It’s not done yet so I won’t talk too much about a player that isn’t ours,” was all Davies would say about the club’s reported pursuit of the RB Leipzig defender.

But talking about the upcoming transfer window, Davies appeared to play down the possibility of it being a busy time in the east end of Glasgow.

• READ MORE - Four things Celtic fans should know about Marvin Compper

Marvin Compper arrives in Edinburgh ahead of his proposed move to Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

“I don’t envisage January being particularly busy for us,” the former Reading, Liverpool and Swansea City coach said.

“We’ll recruit where needed and some players may move on as the squad evolves. We have a strong squad with good players but we’re always looking to improve.”

Whilst Celtic’s desire for a central defender has been widely publicised, the club has also been linked with a handful of strikers in recent weeks including Richmond Boakye and Artem Dovbyk.

Brendan Rodgers said last month that he was preparing to spend in January but Davies’ comments suggest that any activity may be minimal.

• READ MORE - Marvin Compper lands in Scotland ahead of £1m Celtic deal