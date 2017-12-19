Ioannis Skondras ‘faces 16-game ban’ over Hamilton-Ross County bust-up

Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras faces a hefty ban after being charged over his part in the explosive melee with Ross County on Saturday.

The Greek defender was accused of aiming a punch at Staggies midfielder Christopher Routis as well as taking a swipe at Dingwall defender Kenny van der Weg during an incredible bust-up.

Skondras has words with County's Davis Kellior-Dunn. Picture: SNS Group

He even ended up face to face with referee Gavin Duncan before being shown a straight red card following the incident near the end of Accies’ 3-2 win.

But now he could end up in even deeper trouble after Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan decided to issue the 27-year-old with a notice of complaint.

He has been accused of breaching disciplinary rule 202 which deals with “excessive misconduct”.

If he accepts the notice, he could receive a punishment ranging from a four-game ban to a 16-match suspension.

Skondras has until Thursday, December 28 to decide whether he will challenge the charge, with a hearing set for January 11.

Both clubs have also been handed their own notices of complaint following the mass confrontation that followed Skondras’ meltdown.

They have been charged with breaching disciplinary rule 204, which relates to incidents “where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match”.

Hamilton have already been warned about their conduct following angry scenes during a match with Hearts at Tynecastle earlier this month and along with County are now looking at a potential fine which could range from £500 to £10,000.

They have been given until Thursday, December 28 to respond to disciplinary panel, with a hearing set for January 11.