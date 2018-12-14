Rumour Mill: Celtic sweat over star’s injury | crunch talks for ‘unsettled’ Rangers ace | Celtic target dismisses speculation

Celtic are sweating over Ryan Christie after the player sustained a lower leg injury against Salzburg, Ovie Ejaria will hold talks with Steven Gerrard regarding his Rangers future, and Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists he’s staying put in January.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie suffers an injury during his side's Europa League match. Picture: SNS

Rodgers: Celtic deserve to advance

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic’s qualification for the last 32 of the Europa League as a “huge step”. The Parkhead side relied on a late equaliser from Rosenborg’s Tore Reginiussen against RB Lepizig to secure their passage to the knockout stage. (The Scotsman)

Salzburg star struck by missile

Celtic could find themselves in hot water with Uefa after a missile, thrown from the home end, struck Salzburg player Andre Ramalho during the Europa League clash at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Celtic sweat over Christie injury

Celtic are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Ryan Christie after the player was stretchered off during Thursday’s clash with Salzburg. The in-form Scottish international was in visible distress and had to have his lower leg put in a brace before leaving the field. (Scottish Sun)

Brown to be offered three-year deal

Scott Brown will be offered a three-year deal to leave Celtic and join Western Melbourne when his contract is up at the end of the season. The new side were awarded entry to the A-League on Thursday morning and will look to make the Celtic captain their marquee signing. (Daily Record)

Griffiths breaks silence

Leigh Griffiths has spoken for the first time after it was revealed the Celtic striker is to take time away from football to work on “ongoing issues”. (The Scotsman)

Crunch Ibrox talks for Ejaria

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will hold crunch talks with “unsettled” midfielder Ovie Ejaria on Friday after the player was left behind for the club’s crucial Europa League encounter with Rapid Vienna. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard looking to January window

Steven Gerrard said Rangers need January reinforcements after seeing his shot-shy side miss out on the Europa League last 32. The Ibrox side needed to beat Rapid Vienna in their final Group G clash. (The Scotsman)

Berra wants to finish career at Hearts

Christophe Berra plays his 200th competitive game for Hearts tonight and is already eyeing number 300. The 33-year-old captain will reach the 200 mark away to Livingston and said he wants to finish his career with the Edinburgh club. (The Scotsman)

McKenna focused on Aberdeen

Scott McKenna insists he’s only focused on doing his best for Aberdeen the rest of the season as he dismissed speculation regarding a move away from Pittodrie in January. Celtic are one of a few clubs monitoring the highly-rated 22-year-old. (Press and Journal)

Horgan eager to show more at Hibs

Daryl Horgan admits he needs to fine-tune aspects of his game before he is operating at full pelt for Hibs. The Irish international winger has shown glimpses of his quality in the ten starts and five substitute appearances he has made since arriving in August. (Evening News)

McIntyre frustrated with red appeal

Jim McIntyre expressed his frustration after Dundee failed to overturn the red card handed out to Nathan Ralph during Sunday’s defeat to Rangers. The Dens Park boss doesn’t believe the panel fully comprehended what the decision was given for. (BBC)

