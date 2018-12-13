Ovie Ejaria: Gerrard to hold talks with midfielder over Rangers future

Steven Gerrard will hold crunch talks with midfielder Ovie Ejaria on Friday after the player was left behind for the club’s crucial Europa League encounter with Rapid Vienna.

As The Scotsman revealed on Thursday afternoon, Ejaria has deleted his Twitter page, unfollowed Rangers on Instagram and has scrubbed any reference to the Ibrox side from his profile.

Ovie Ejaria didn't travel with the Rangers squad to Vienna. Picture: SNS Group

Rumours were circulating on social media that the midfielder has had his season-long loan deal cancelled and was on his way back to Anfield.

Ejaria’s omission from the Rangers squad that travelled to Austria for his side’s final Europa League group match stoked those rumours.

However, his manager insists the player is still at the club but admitted the 21-year-old is “unsettled” in Glasgow.

Ahead of the match in Vienna, Gerrard said: “Well there is many players that are not with us tonight for different reasons.

“Ovie is slightly unsettled at the moment. I chatted to him a couple of days ago and we decided it was better to leave him at home.

“The plan is to talk to Ovie on Friday to see where he his at.”