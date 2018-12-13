Celtic face Uefa wrath after Salzburg player struck by missile

Celtic could find themselves in hot water with Uefa after a missile, thrown from the home end, struck Salzburg player Andre Ramalho during the Europa League clash at Celtic Park.

The defender was celebrating his side’s second goal of the game, scored by Frederik Gulbrandsen, when he went down clutching his head.

Referee Ruddy Buquet briefly checked on the player and will likely include the incident in his match report.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost the contest 2-1 but qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League regardless, as a late equaliser from Rosenborg away to RB Leipzig stopped the Germans from overhauling Celtic in the Group B table.