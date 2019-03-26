Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with Newcastle star | Rangers signing ‘doesn’t please’ Lennon | Alex McLeish’s future

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Picture: SNS

McLeish ‘not aware’ of any SFA meeting

Alex McLeish insists he cannot allow himself to worry about the possibility of becoming a sacrificial lamb for the SFA board to appease the Scotland support. The Tartan Army vocally turned on the hierarchy during and after Sunday’s soulless 2-0 win over San Marino. (The Scotsman)

- The Scottish FA are looking to avoid a knee-jerk reaction and will not call a meeting to discuss the manager’s future, but are themselves unhappy with the progress made under McLeish. (Daily Record)

Rangers linked with Downing

Stewart Downing has been linked with Rangers as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his squad in the summer - but the former Liverpool man has a curious clause in his Middlesbrough contract. If Downing makes one more league start for Boro, he is entitled to a pay rise and a contract extension. (The Scotsman)

Lennon unhappy with Rangers signing

Celtic boss Neil Lennon isn’t happy that Rangers have managed to agree a pre-contract deal with Jordan Jones - because he thinks he’s such a good player. The Northern Irish international will join the Light Blues this summer when his Kilmarnock contract expires. (Daily Express)

Celtic interested in Woodman

Celtic have once again been linked with Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The 22-year-old has enjoyed productive loan spells with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in each of the previous two seasons and is expected to be sold by Newcastle this summer prior to him entering the final year of his deal. Arsenal, Everton and Fulham are also said to be interested. (Metro)

Celtic’s Old Firm update

Sunday’s Old Firm clash will come too soon for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, although the 23-year-old is targeting a return to action before the end of the season. Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, is expected to declare himself fit for the clash despite missing Scotland’s double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Tough run in will suit Hearts

Hearts manager Craig Levein is excited by an eight-game league run-in against top-six clubs because he believes it could suit his side. If all concerned manage to remain in the Premiership’s top half beyond the split, Hearts’ final eight league games will be against Aberdeen (twice), Rangers (twice), Hibs (twice), plus Celtic and Kilmarnock. (Evening News)

Gauld returns to action

Ryan Gauld scored as an experienced Hibs Development Squad recorded their seventh consecutive win in the SPFL Reserve League with a 5-0 victory over Ross County. The midfielder played for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in a Ladbrokes Premiership defeat at Celtic in early February. (Evening News)