Rangers latest: Stewart Downing situation | Ex-England star ‘would walk into Gers team’ | Trio out of Old Firm clash?

The latest Rangers news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Downing linked amid bizarre Boro contract saga

A general view of Ibrox Stadium. Picture: SNS Group

Stewart Downing has been linked with Rangers as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his squad in the summer - but the former Liverpool man has a curious clause in his Middlesbrough contract.

If Downing makes one more league start for Boro, he is entitled to a pay rise and a contract extension. He’s already on a reported £35,000 a week at the Riverside but is understood to be free to leave the club.

Downing is still being used as a sub but with the club seeking to reduce their wage bill, it looks likely that the winger will be allowed to run down his deal until it expires in the summer.

Boro boss Tony Pulis said last month: “It’s a situation that is not good for anybody. It’s an issue the club have got with Stewart and that’s ongoing.”

Gerrard ‘would walk into Rangers team’

Danny Murphy has insisted that Steven Gerrard could still do a job for Rangers, suggesting the Anfield legend would easily get into the Ibrox starting XI.

The former Fulham and Liverpool man said on talkSPORT: “I don’t know his fitness right now but what I say the other day and what I have seen over the years, he would - with a little bit of tweaking - walk into that Rangers team.

“If he put his boots on against Celtic, it wouldn’t surprise me if they won and he got the winner because that’s what he does.

“But he’s not going to do it so let’s not get hopeful for the Rangers fans.”

Trio could miss Old Firm clash

Rangers could be without four players for Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic.

Most concerning for the Gers is their left-back situation - Borna Barisic sustained an injury on international duty with Croatia while Andy Halliday has also been struggling with a knock. If both players are ruled out, it could mean a recall for Jon Flanagan or Lee Wallace - neither of whom has played first-team football in a while.

Scott Arfield also suffered an injury on international duty but is expected to return while fellow midfielder Ryan Jack - who scored the winner in December in the last Glasgow derby - has had time to rest over the international break and stands a good chance of being fit for the match.

McAllister ‘lost three teeth in Leeds attack’ claims ex-Scotland cap

Rangers No.2 Gary McAllister lost “three teeth” in a “knuckleduster” attack in Leeds, according to ex-Scotland international Dominic Matteo.

McAllister was subjected to an unprovoked attack in the Yorkshire city over the weekend.

Writing on Facebook, Matteo said: “The attack was totally unprovoked and very vicious. Gary was hospitalised, lost three teeth in the attack and had plastic surgery on his lip needing 12 stitches.

“The attacker is thought to be American, and due to the severity of the injuries may have been wearing a knuckle duster or similar.”