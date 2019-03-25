Celtic latest: Midfielder ‘out of Old Firm clash’ | Tierney update | Latest on defender target | Lawwell meeting

The latest Celtic news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Old Firm ‘too soon’ for Christie

A general view of Celtic Park. Picture: SNS Group

Sunday’s Old Firm clash will come too soon for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, although the 23-year-old is targeting a return to action before the end of the season.

Speaking to Celtic TV today, he said: “It’s always frustrating getting injured. When you finally overcome the first part and manage to get yourself back out and start running again, it’s always nice.

“Hopefully I can start trying to get back into a rhythm again and hopefully join training in the next couple of weeks and then really kick on.”

Tierney ‘will face Rangers’

Kieran Tierney is expected to declare himself fit for Celtic’s Old Firm clash with rivals Rangers on Sunday, despite sitting out Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The left-back has been nursing a calf strain but should reecover in time to face Steven Gerrard’s side.

Tierney hasn’t had his injury problems to seek this season, having missed three months of the campaign with hip and pelvis problems.

Lindsay linked with summer switch

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay has emerged as a possible target for Celtic, who will need to bolster their rearguard options in the summer with up to seven defenders set to leave Parkhead.

Filip Benkovic and Jeremy Toljan’s loan spells are up, while Dedryck Boyata is expected to move on as well. Marvin Compper could have his contract terminated with 12 months left while Cristian Gamboa appears to have fallen out of favour.

Mikael Lustig’s future is still up in the air with the Swede’s contract up at the end of the season while Emilio Izaguirre’s deal is also coming to an end.

Lindsay, formerly of Partick Thistle, has been impressing for the Tykes as they push for promotion to the Championship - but Leeds, Brighton and Aston Villa are also keepings tabs on Lindsay.

Lawwell at ECA meeting

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell was in Amsterdam today for a meeting of the European Clubs Association (ECA) as working groups met to discuss key developments in Competitions, Institutional Relations, Marketing and Communcations, Finance and Youth.

The ECA will provide an update in due course but the meeting was held with a background of changes to the European game in terms of structure and how it could affect participating clubs from smaller nations.

Earlier this month, Lawwell’s Ajax counterpart Edwin van der Sar called on UEFA to make life easier for clubs like Celtic and the Dutch side, because of their “standing in the game”.