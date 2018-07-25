Rumour Mill: Celtic fire McGinn warning | SPFL probe Rangers | Gerrard to sign two more

Celtic could walk away from signing John McGinn, Rangers will face an SFA probe over their handling of the Kenny Miller and Wallace affair, and Steven Gerrard is expected to sign another couple of players.

Celtic have had three bids for the player turned down. Picture: SNS

SPFL hearing over Miller and Wallace affair

Rangers will go head to head with Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace in an SPFL hearing next month. The pair are looking to clear their names after both were heavily disciplined for an alleged bust-up with further manager Graeme Mutty. (Daily Record)

Celtic fire McGinn warning

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic could walk away from negotiations with Hibs over the sale of John McGinn. The Parkhead side have had three bids rejected for the Scottish international, with Hibs said to be demanding between £3-4million for the player. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers to sign another two players

Rangers are likely to sign another two players before their business in the transfer window is complete. Chairman Dave King made the admission on Tuesday. He also praised the improvement of the squad in comparison to last season. (Daily Record)

Rangers eye Bryan

Rangers are looking to sign Manchester City defender Kean Bryan. The 21-year-old is expected to leave the reigning Premier League champions with 12 months to go on his contract and a number of Championship clubs expressing an interest. The centre-back impressed on loan at Oldham in League One last term. (Scottish Sun)

Maclaren future unresolved

Jamie Maclaren’s future at SV Darmstadt 98 is still unresolved, according to manager Dirk Schuster. The Hibs target came on for the last 30 minutes of the German side’s pre-season friendly with Huddersfield on Sunday, replacing fellow striker Terrence Boyd. (Edinburgh News)

Hibs take striker on trial

Hibs are checking out Croatian forward Ivan Lendric in a week-long trial at Easter Road. Boss Neil Lennon is keen to beef up his strikeforce with only Swiss hitman Florian Kamberi and youngster Oli Shaw to call upon. (The Scotsman)

Dembele out for three weeks

Moussa Dembele will miss both legs of Celtic’s Champions League qualifying tie with Rosenborg after being ruled out for up to three weeks. The Frenchman played 66 minutes of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Armenians Alashkert last week, netting twice, before being substituted following a hamstring injury. (The Scotsman)

United trial Vastic

Dundee United are set to take former Bayern Munich youth player Toni Vastic on trial. The 25-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving Austria Vienna at the end of last season. The Tannadice side are also close to completing the capture of midfielder Yannick Loemba. (Scottish Sun)

