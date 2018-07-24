Hibs take Croatian striker Ivan Lendric on trial

Hibs are checking out Croatian forward Ivan Lendric in a week-long trial at Easter Road.

Boss Neil Lennon is keen to beef up his strikeforce with only Swiss hitman Florian Kamberi and youngster Oli Shaw to call upon after agreeing to sell Simon Murray to South African side Bidvest Wits for £150,000.

While he hasn’t given up hope of bringing Australian internationalist Jamie Maclaren back to the club following last season’s successful loan spell, Lennon is also casting his net wide.

Lendric came through the ranks at his hometown club Hadjuk Split where he was top scorer in the Croatian academy league.

Now 26, the 6ft former Croatia Under-21 internationalist has enjoyed his football in no fewer than six different countries, playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Slovenia and, last season, for Lens in France’s Ligue 2.