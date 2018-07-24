Moussa Dembele ruled out through injury for two to three weeks

Moussa Dembele will miss both legs of Celtic’s Champions League qualifying tie with Rosenborg after being ruled out for up to three weeks..

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Celtic star doubt for Rosenborg | Kent ‘reminds me of McGeady’ | urgent talks with Dedryck Boyata

Celtic's Moussa Dembele went down with an injury against Alashkert. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

The Frenchman played 66 minutes of Celtic’s 3-0 win over Armenians Alashkert last week, netting twice, before being substituted following a hamstring injury.

The injury is not long-term but the striker will likely miss both legs with Norwegian champions Rosenborg at Celtic Park and possibly the first-leg clash with AEK Athens if Celtic progress.

Dembele has suffered muscle problems throughout his Celtic career, missing both legs of last year’s Rosenborg tie with a hamstring injury.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website: “Moussa will be out for a few weeks. Thankfully it’s not a longer-term hamstring. Sometimes these things can be six to eight weeks but it’s not that - it’s two to three weeks maximum. It was unfortunate for him as he’s looked very fit in pre-season.

“We had a scare with Odsonne as well and he only just rejoined training on Monday. After the game, his knee had swollen up. He hadn’t trained for a few days but he looked fine on Monday in training.”

It will leave Celtic with Edouard as the only striker option for the first-leg with Leigh Griffiths returning to training later in the week. Both Scott Sinclair and Ryan Christie were brought on to play in a central attacking role against Alashkert.

Jonny Hayes will also make a return to training this week.

• READ MORE: Gordon Strachan to bring football education programme to Edinburgh